Earlier today, Twitter was down for users in some parts of the world.

Users reportedly experienced the worst outages in the northeastern U.S., parts of Western Europe, and Japan, according to the website DownDetector.com. Users started experiencing outages around 6:50 a.m. Pacific today.

Both the mobile app and desktop website were down for this New York City-based reporter, though VentureBeat’s social media editor, Anthony Agnello, reported no problems from upstate New York.

As of 7:45 a.m. Pacific, I was again able to access both the mobile app and website. Twitter Support also sent out a message saying the issue has been resolved. The company reported that “some users may have experienced problems sending and viewing Tweets” but offered no further details on what caused the service issue.