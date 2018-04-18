Wikipedia has introduced a useful new feature to its website today designed to help prevent you from disappearing too far down the internet rabbit hole.

Whenever you hover your cursor over a link within any article, you’ll now see a full preview of what’s contained on the page behind the link. On the surface this may seem like a trivial upgrade, but as one of the web’s top five most visited websites, this will essentially save millions of people from having to click back-back-and-forth between pages, and being sucked into alternate browsing vortex completely at odds with their original search intentions. In fact, Wikipedia’s parent organization, the Wikimedia Foundation, call this update “…one of the largest changes to desktop Wikipedia made in recent years,” according to a blog post.

For example, if you’re reading about a specific topic and within that page a certain unfamiliar object, place, or person is mentioned, you just have to hover over the link to that subject to get a basic overview of what or who it is without having to click. And if you do want to read more, of course you can click through.

This feature has been in A/B testing for a while, and first appeared in beta as far back as 2015. And it was made available to all language versions on Wikipedia — other than English and German — last year. German received this update last week, and now it’s being added to the largest language on Wikipedia too — English.

It’s worth noting here that other third-party Wikipedia clients have offered this feature for a while, including Wikiwand which VentureBeat covered several years ago. Indeed, Wikiwand also offers page previews through its mobile app, so Wikipedia is still playing catchup even after this latest launch.