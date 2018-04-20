SmugMug, a photo-sharing service for consumer and professional photographers has acquired Flickr, the two companies announced this afternoon.

Flickr was sold by parent company Oath, a subsidiary of Verizon that includes companies like Yahoo and AOL. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Flickr and SmugMug will not merge but will continue to operate as separate independent platforms, SmugMug said in material shared with customers, but also said “If things do change in the future for Flickr, we’ll be as transparent as possible about the process and give you as much notice as we can about the issues that will matter to you.”

No changes to Flickr prices or rate changes are planned at this time.

As part of the acquisition, all Flickr users will be sent an email asking them to sign new ToS by May 25. Flickr users who fail to accept SmugMug Terms of Service in 30 days will automatically transition from Yahoo to SmugMug’s Terms of Service.

Additional details about the merger will be shared in the month ahead, Flickr said in a blog post today.

Created 14 years ago, Flickr may no longer be the most popular photo-sharing platform on the web anymore, but still has than 100 million unique users, the company told USA Today.