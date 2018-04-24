Larry Link and Tony McIlvenna Join the Application Security Innovator to Grow Organization and Capitalize on Exploding Demand for Bot Detection and Mitigation

Stealth Security, an innovator in the web application security space, today announced the appointments of Larry Link as President and CEO and Tony McIlvenna as VP of Worldwide Sales. Link and McIlvenna will apply their extensive experience driving business growth and category disruption in the network security market to lead a similar transformation of the web application security space at Stealth Security. Prior to joining Stealth, both Link and McIlvenna were executives at Palo Alto Networks.

“Much like Palo Alto Networks did with network security, Stealth Security has leapfrogged first-generation application security technologies with a unique and highly innovative application security platform that is much more effective at stopping high-volume, automated attacks,” said Link. “I’m excited by the opportunity to grow our team and our business to meet the global demand for better protection of critical e-commerce infrastructure.”

“Larry’s extensive experience leading companies through periods of rapid organizational growth and market disruption and Tony’s proven ability to a build a world-class sales organization and repeatable, high-volume sales motion make them ideal additions to the Stealth executive team,” said Ameya Talwalkar, co-Founder and Chief Products Officer of Stealth Security.

Stealth recently raised an $8 million Series A round led by Shasta Ventures to scale its end-to-end operations, and the appointments of Link and McIlvenna add significant momentum to the company’s efforts to capitalize on the growing need for web, mobile, and API security. “Adding accomplished security industry executives like Larry and Tony alongside a very strong co-founding team creates the perfect conditions for Stealth Security to capitalize on the tremendous market demand for advanced application security,” added Nitin Chopra, Partner at Shasta Ventures.

About Stealth Security

Stealth Security applies real-time network analysis, machine learning, threat intelligence, and behavioral analytics to accurately detect and mitigate bot attacks without affecting legitimate user traffic. Unlike first-generation web application security products, the Stealth Security platform can be deployed modularly as part of an existing security stack. Protecting over 100 million accounts at Fortune 100 companies today, Stealth Security is headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by Shasta Ventures, along with a host of other prominent investors.

