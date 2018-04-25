McCann plans to work closely with founders to create new companies

Pioneer Square Labs (PSL) announced today that T.A. McCann has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Prior to PSL, McCann served as founder and CEO of Senosis (acquired by Google) and Gist (acquired by Blackberry). He also is founder of Rival IQ, an active angel investor, and a former Microsoft executive.

“If there’s one person in Seattle I’d want to start a company with, it’s T.A.,” said Greg Gottesman, co-founder and Managing Director of PSL. “He hones right in on where a founder most needs attention and then systematically goes about helping, whether that’s recruiting engineers, building product, pulling together financings, or landing an initial set of customers. We could not be more excited about T.A. joining our team.”

McCann will help lead PSL’s entrepreneur-in-residence (EIR) program and brings relevant experience as a former EIR of Polaris Partners, Vulcan and Providence Health & Services.

“T.A. is one of those unique entrepreneurs that you want to have on your team and you want to bet on again and again,” said Brad Feld, Managing Director of Foundry Group and former board member of Gist. “He is a consummate player-coach. T.A. is never afraid to get in there and get his hands dirty, but he also loves being a mentor and advisor.”

McCann is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Washington Foster School of Business, where he is teaching a class about entrepreneurship. He also is a longstanding Techstars mentor.

Prior to his starting his technology career, McCann was a collegiate swimmer at Purdue and professional sailor, where he was part of the team that won the America’s Cup in 1992.

PSL announced earlier this month that it had raised an $80 million venture fund to invest in outside companies and its own spinouts. PSL also recently added an additional $15 million to its studio operations to provide runway for the next four years. Foundry Group led the studio investment, with participation from 12 other venture capital funds and over 50 angels.

About Pioneer Square Labs

Pioneer Square Labs is a startup studio and venture capital fund. The organization partners with founders at the earliest stages to build market-defining technology companies, primarily based in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit www.psl.com.

