LendingHome – the largest, fastest-growing, online mortgage marketplace lender – today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Best Digital Mortgage Product” award by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the FinTech market today. The 2018 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,000 nominations from across the globe.

“A home purchase is typically the biggest financial decision that a family can make, and in the past the process of securing a mortgage has been hugely stressful and burdensome for most homebuyers,” said James Johnson, managing director, FinTech Breakthrough. “We are thrilled to see FinTech companies such as LendingHome disrupt the mortgage industry by developing new solutions that simplify and streamline the home lending and buying process. Congratulations to LendingHome on their well-deserved industry recognition!”

“We are thrilled to be recognized by FinTech Breakthrough, especially in such a crowded field,” said Matt Humphrey, LendingHome co-founder and CEO. “When we founded LendingHome in 2013, we knew there had to be a better way – leveraging technology – to make the homebuying process easier, faster, and more transparent. We brought that vision to life, while never losing sight of what is most important: the customer. Our top company value has always been ‘customer first,’ and I’m most proud when homebuyers tell us they feel that ethos in every interaction they have with us.”

This award is the latest in a series of accolades for LendingHome. In February, Forbes placed LendingHome on its prestigious FinTech 50 list, which spotlights “the top companies shaping the future of your money.” In April, HousingWire included LendingHome on its Tech100 list, which recognizes the most innovative technology companies in the U.S. housing economy.

About LendingHome:

LendingHome has designed a better way for people to buy a home. Its built-from-scratch technology has transformed a slow, painful, paper-based process into a fast, transparent, online experience. At the same time, LendingHome is a marketplace lender: institutional and accredited investors have access to attractive, high-yield real estate assets. Since it started lending in mid-2014, LendingHome has funded more than $2 billion in mortgage loans. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has offices in Columbus, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To learn more, go to www.lendinghome.com or www.lendinghome.com/careers.

About FinTech Breakthrough

FinTech Breakthrough, part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, is an independent awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit www.FinTechBreakthrough.com.

