Diamond Ventures Inc., one of Arizona’s leading real estate development and venture capital companies, today announced that Robert Griffin has joined DVI Equity Partners, LLC, as a principal and the company’s new managing partner. DVI Equity Partners (DVI) is a new venture capital entity that Diamond Ventures and Griffin formed to increase their sourcing and analysis of investments in early stage, emerging technology companies.

Griffin’s history with Diamond Ventures began with his role as CEO of Knowledge Computing Corporation (a University of Arizona spin-out and early Diamond Ventures portfolio company), and the developer of COPLINK™. In 2009 he successfully led a merger with UK-based i2, in partnership with Silver Lake Partners. In late 2011 as the CEO of i2, Griffin facilitated the sale of the company to IBM.

Under Griffin’s leadership, DVI will be actively seeking investment opportunities, with an emphasis on disruptive technology. DVI will also seek investment opportunities in companies founded and led by women and minorities. Griffin plans to evaluate emerging technology companies that create B2B value in national security, enterprise software, artificial intelligence, data analysis and other technologies.

“The formation of DVI Equity Partners and the addition of Bob Griffin to our management team underscore our desire to expand our venture capital investments and services to the Southwest region’s technology sector,” said Diamond Ventures President David Goldstein. “Through DVI and Bob’s leadership, we will have the ability to share our management expertise, resources and relationships to help entrepreneurs bring new technologies and data to transform the way we currently live and conduct business.”

“Diamond Ventures is a respected venture capital firm with a proven track record for developing strong partnerships and helping companies grow to the next level,” said Griffin. “I look forward to bringing their strengths beyond real estate development to disruptive and disintermediating technology companies serving commercial industries and governmental entities.”

Griffin’s team will include Nathan Levy, who runs the Diamond Ventures Denver office, and Ngoc Can, a Private Equity Analyst with Diamond Ventures.

ABOUT DIAMOND VENTURES INC.

Diamond Ventures was founded in 1988 with a singular vision of becoming one of the leading real estate development and investment companies in Arizona. Over the years, the company has achieved its vision by assembling a quality portfolio of real estate projects throughout Arizona. With offices in Tucson, Arizona, and Denver, Colorado, the company also invests in a variety of independent businesses and real estate projects across the Southwest.

Diamond Ventures and DVI Equity Partners share a mission to engage in high quality investments and business ventures that create value for their partners and customers, with careful consideration for the community, its residents and the environment. Visit http://www.dviequitypartners.com/ for additional information.

