Entac Medical Inc. announced today that it has completed its Series A2 round of financing. The round was led by Innova, a Memphis, TN-based venture capital firm. Co-investors include i-Select Fund of St. Louis, MO and Sage Fund of Memphis, TN.

The funding is to complete development of PrevisEA, Entac’s noninvasive, patented technology which detects a biological signal that is highly correlated with the subsequent development of postoperative ileus (POI), an acute paralysis of the gastrointestinal tract occurring 2-6 days after surgery causing nausea and vomiting, abdominal distention and pain.

The current inability to determine patient risk for developing POI after surgery often results in suboptimal postop care leading to poor patient outcomes, longer length of hospital stay for patients who are not at risk and high readmission rates for patient who are at risk.

PrevisEA is a noninvasive, self-contained, disposable device that has been shown to accurately predict, within 12 hours after surgery, the subsequent development of postoperative ileus in two clinical trials. This provides surgeons time to make timely decisions regarding oral re-feeding of patient, nutritional support, and timing of discharge. This improves patient outcomes, often reduces length of stay by several days and substantially reduces readmission rates.

“Accurate prediction of POI using PrevisEA will result in personalized postop care improving patient outcomes, reducing readmission rates and optimizing length of patient hospital stay saving individual hospitals millions of dollars in treatment cost and improving reimbursement,” said Buddy Lyons, CEO.

Entac is planning additional applications of the platform technology in gastrointestinal predictive medicine and diagnostics.

About Entac Medical Inc.

Entac Medical is a predictive analytics company developing noninvasive devices for the prediction and diagnosis of gastrointestinal and other medical conditions.

