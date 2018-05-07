Kopin is launching is latest Solos smart glasses today for joggers, cyclists, and triathletes.

Westborough, Massachusetts-based Kopin has started its new Solos division to launch its AR smart glasses for sports and consumer fitness at retail stores later this year. The glasses are designed to inform and inspire athletes and consumers and help them reach their full potential.

The latest Solos smart glasses offer new features that were integrated following feedback from consumers and athletes. These updates include integrated music and voice control, group communication, interchangeable lenses, and an adjustable nose piece for added customization. The glasses are compatible with iOS and Android smartphones and Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches.

“Solos lets me keep my head up to stay safe and enjoy the view with the data I need, where I want it,” said Phil Gaimon, Solos athlete and cyclist. “I’ve also started enjoying music and phone calls through the onboard speakers while keeping my ears free and fully aware of my surroundings when I am out on the road.”

Solos is built for cyclists, triathletes, runners, and other outdoor enthusiasts. The system delivers critical assistance, such as turn-by-turn route directions, as well as information meant to keep an athlete focused and aware. The glasses remove the need to look down, breaking stride and losing focus, and allows users get the data they need right when they need it — through a heads-up Pupil display.

“Solos smart glasses were designed to balance style, comfort, and function and provide the maximum value to athletes,” said Ernesto Martinez, director of performance wearables. “Solos enables athletes to be focused in their sports while accessing key performance data, communicating with others, and even enjoying music. From the early support of elite Olympic athletes to the growing adoption by a broader athletic community — now selling it to aspiring athletes — this product aims to positively impact the future of sports technology and the evolving field of augmented reality.”

Solos has an advanced Pupil display that enables see-through/see-around vision while casting a large virtual screen that features bright, high-resolution, full-color graphics. The display measures less than 4 millimeters in height, the size of a human pupil. The screen provides athletes with a vibrant, sunlight-readable image to maximize visual clarity and ensure a safe experience.

Solos also provides guided audio prompts, including turn-by-turn directions and live performance metrics. Athletes can set goals within the Solos mobile app, enabling live performance updates that permit them to hear how they are measuring up against set goals. Athletes can also command Solos using just their voice to bring relevant metrics into view, make phone calls, or execute other functions. The low-power, digital Whisper Voice Chip enables wearable electronics to perform accurate speech recognition and provide more natural voice quality, even in noisy environments.

Athletes also have the ability to better communicate with friends or teammates on group rides and runs. The advanced group chat communication feature allows Solos users to talk live with each other, making it convenient for a group training session with friends or coaches. The rechargeable battery lasts up to five hours, and following a training session athletes can share their activities to Strava, Training Peaks, and Under Armour. Solos is available now for $500 on the company website.