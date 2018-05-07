Finding out how your employees feel about working for you is an interesting process. The sporadic employee review is fraught with “rear view mirror” issues, and there are few ways to collect meaningful real-time data points.

To try to solve this problem, Kununu — a platform for employer reviews and ratings — today announced Kununu engage, a tool that allows any company to easily generate continuous real-time employee feedback.

In addition, Kununu has announced it is opening an office in Berlin as part of its latest expansion.

Founded in 2007 and acquired in 2013 by German LinkedIn competitor, Xing, Kununu is headquartered in Vienna. It now has operations in the U.S. through a joint venture with Monster, and it has collected more than 2.5 million reviews for over half a million employers.

Kununu currently tracks 18 workplace dimensions, and Engage offers a range of tools to monitor those instantly. The company’s data was used in a recent study that showed marketers are worried about job security in a career space that is being infiltrated by AI on a weekly basis.

The idea of Kununu Engage is that it provides a simple way to see how these indicators are changing, per employee, directly and in real time, which can in turn help managers spot when employees feel negative pressure.

“We all know that happy employees are more productive in the workplace,” CEO Moritz Kothe said. “We also know that it can be hard for employees to share concrete feedback with their employer. Often, the real reasons for being unsatisfied in the job don’t ever get revealed until the exit interview. This is fatal for companies, especially in times when they are struggling to retain their best employees.”

The tools Engage provides include an automated “weekly pulse,” with which employees can anonymously submit feedback to their employer about what is working well and what specifically needs optimizing.

Engage also comes with a discussion board for teams, where each employee can share and discuss topics with their colleagues and vote for them.

“Employee engagement is partially tied to the possibility of giving feedback and how management reacts to it,” managing director Steffen Zoller said. “With Kununu Engage, we want to supplement the insights of Kununu reviews with verified, continuous employee feedback, and ultimately help companies improve their company and culture.”

The Engage product is led by Christopher Stephenson, previously of Google and Planet Labs. Kununu Engage has 150 clients in the beta phase, including leading tech and media companies, as well as international firms from the U.S., U.K., Australia, China, Sweden, and Germany. The tool can be tested for free until the end of May and will then shift to a paid model based on the number of users.