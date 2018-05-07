Mesosphere has raised $125 million in a fourth round of funding for its hybrid cloud platform and announced it has nearly tripled its revenues in the past year.

T. Rowe Price Associates and Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) led the round, with participation from ZWC Ventures, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), and Disruptive Technology Advisers (DTA). The round also included existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Two Sigma Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. This investment brings the company’s total funding since its inception to more than $250 million.

Mesosphere DC/OS automates operations to deliver digital transformation technologies on hybrid cloud infrastructure, and it completely automates operations for container tools like Kubernetes and data engineering and machine learning tools like TensorFlow, Apache Kafka, Cassandra, and Apache Spark.

“We make world-changing technology — like Kubernetes, TensorFlow, and more — available at the click of a button, enabling business impact faster because DC/OS automates operations of more than 100 complex technologies,” said Mesosphere CEO Florian Leibert, in a statement. “This investment will help us to arm the enterprise with leading edge technology, like containers, machine learning, and IoT applications, allowing them to reclaim their competitive edge and reinvent the customer experience.”

Market analyst firm Gartner predicts that 90 percent of organizations will adopt hybrid cloud by 2020, and Mesosphere DC/OS claims it is the only platform that automates these workloads consistently and securely across hybrid cloud infrastructures, including datacenter, edge, and multi-cloud.

Image Credit: Mesosphere

More than 125 enterprise companies, including 30 percent of the Fortune 500, use Mesosphere to automate hybrid cloud operations in production. Tommy Hilfiger runs a digital showroom on DC/OS to revolutionize the fashion line’s wholesale operations. Royal Caribbean runs DC/OS in edge locations across its fleet of ships, creating digital customer experiences across the open seas. Deutsche Telekom, the parent company of T-Mobile, runs Apache Spark on DC/OS to optimize mobile connections based on machine learning models. And NBCUniversal leverages DC/OS to reinvent traditional advertising with streaming and batch audience analytics.

“Mesosphere has built an impressive platform that is helping to solve a huge need within enterprises as they develop their hybrid cloud and modern software development strategies,” said Alan Tu, equity research analyst at T. Rowe Price Associates, in a statement. “We believe Mesosphere addresses a large market opportunity, and we are excited to invest in the company’s innovative leadership team and technology.”

Mesosphere was founded in 2013 by the architects of hyperscale infrastructures at Airbnb and Twitter and the co-creator of Apache Mesos. Mesosphere is headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in New York; Hamburg, Germany; and Beijing.