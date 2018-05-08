HAMBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 8, 2018–

Dreamlines, Europe’s largest online travel agency specializing in cruise line related travel, today announced it has raised $55 million in series E funding led by Princeville Global. The investment will support Dreamlines’ continued growth and international expansion. Since launching in 2012, Dreamlines has expanded into 10 countries, partnering with over 100 cruise operators and offering the largest portfolio of cruises around the world. Princeville Global’s Emmanuel DeSousa will join the Dreamlines board following the investment.

Felix Schneider, Dreamlines CEO and founder, said: “Our strong growth and European market leadership are an ideal base for further expansion. We’re excited to have Princeville Global as a new, experienced, and competent partner at our side to accomplish our vision.”

Emmanuel DeSousa, Managing Partner of Princeville Global, said: “The cruise industry is the last sizable, global travel segment to be disrupted by a tech-focused online booking platform. Under the leadership of its visionary founders, Dreamlines is uniquely positioned to continue transforming the cruise industry to an online model, leading in Europe and expanding around the world.”

Christian Saller, General Partner at HV Holtzbrinck Ventures and chairman of the board at Dreamlines: “As an early investor, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures has seen Dreamlines grow by a factor ten since its initial investment into the European market leader. The new investment will allow Dreamlines to continue this success story.”

Existing investors also participated and include HV Holtzbrinck Ventures, Target Global, Dimaventures, Hasso Plattner Ventures, TruVenturo and Global Founders.

