Google has unveiled some new Google Pay tools and features, including support for both event tickets and boarding passes. Until now, Google Pay only worked with loyalty cards and offers. The announcements were made at Google’s annual I/O developer conference in Mountain View, California.

Google announced in January that it was combining Android Pay and Google Wallet under the new Google Pay brand, with the big global rollout kicking off in February. Last week, it was expanded to other browsers and onto iOS, too. Speaking of iOS, Apple’s mobile users can now use Google Pay to send and request money, manage payment info linked to their Google accounts, and see their transaction history.

In the build up to today’s event, news started to trickle out that Google was readying some notable updates to the Google Pay platform. Southwest Airlines added the ability to add boarding passes to the Google Pay app on Android, for example. Now we know that companies from across multiple industries including travel, hospitality, and entertainment will be able to offer mobile wallet ticketing on Android devices.

Tickets can be grouped together in the Google Pay app for group purchases, while the background of the ticket features an animated image that prevents people from using screenshots of someone else’s ticket. Interestingly, Google will also introduce a messaging feature in the future for companies to contact ticketholders through the app and via lockscreen notifications. These tickets also promise significant benefits to traditional paper tickets or e-tickets, insofar as they support real-time updates, so that your flight departure time, for example, will always be accurate even if there are delays.

In related news, Google shared that peer-to-peer payments are being added to the main Google Pay app, although only in the U.S. and the U.K. Payment and peer-to-peer transaction history will also be consolidated in one place. Lastly, Google Pay online payments support has finally been expanded to all browsers (previously you needed Chrome for Android).