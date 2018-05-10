Silicon Valley is a real place, and a virtual one too.

You can visit the world of HBO’s Silicon Valley, the television show, in virtual reality today, thanks to a new Oculus Rift app from Rewind.

Silicon Valley: Inside the Hacker Hostel is an immersive VR experience inspired by the Emmy-winning comedy series from Mike Judge and Alec Berg.

The last episode of season five of Silicon Valley airs on Sunday, May 13 at 7 p.m. Pacific time, and so the timing of the VR app will let fans stay engaged with the show and its characters for a longer time.

Image Credit: HBO/Rewind

Silicon Valley: Inside the Hacker Hostel brings fans into the incubator where the show’s main characters live and work. This interactive VR experience provides fans with one-on-one encounters with Richard (Thomas Middleditch), Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani), Gilfoyle (Martin Starr), Big Head (Josh Brener), and Jian-Yang (Jimmy O. Yang).

Visitors to the Hacker Hostel can see how many times they get “always blue,” demo the Not Hot Dog app (and snack on the test food), find a secret message from Jared, and help Richard out of a coding crisis.

HBO and Silicon Valley partnered with Rewind to build an authentic virtual version of the Hacker Hostel, a central part of the HBO show, in Unreal Engine 4.

The artists used 3DS Max and Maya to faithfully recreate the Hacker Hostel environment from top-down blueprints of the actual set, and photo references were used to replicate the materials for all of the assets in Substance Designer and Substance Painter.

The development team also visited the show’s set, taking HDR 360 captures of each of the rooms in order to replicate the lighting as authentically as possible. The result is a big playspace, providing a replica of the house, with multiple rooms to explore.

Image Credit: HBO/Rewind

The VR experience also features interactive elements, from table football with integrated AI to a fully playable piano. Visitors can even get “drunk” on tequila and “stoned” — with the screen becoming full of distortion effects to simulate the feeling of the room spinning.

And if that’s not enough, you can don a VR headset … in the VR experience. In fact, the experience is jam-packed with objects — over 750 of them.