PARIS & LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 14, 2018–

Tinyclues, provider of a leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution, today announced its inclusion in the list of Cool Vendors, in Cool Vendors in Multichannel Marketing, by Noah Elkin and Adam Sarner1, a report published in May by Gartner, Inc.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005676/en/

Tinyclues named in Gartner’s 2018 Cool Vendors in Multichannel Marketing (Photo: Business Wire)

This is Gartner’s first ever Cool Vendors in Multichannel Marketing. Gartner’s report points out, “Marketers look to multichannel platforms to orchestrate programs primarily designed to realize revenue growth and innovation objectives. They also expect to derive organizational benefits such as achieving greater operational efficiencies and improving business process outcomes1“.

B2C marketers are using Tinyclues to reinvent the way they create, target and orchestrate multi-channel campaigns across channels like email, push notifications, SMS, call-center, direct mail and Facebook ads. Nearly 100 companies including Arcadia, Charles Tyrwhitt, Club Med, Fnac Darty, Global Hotel Alliance, Lacoste, Thomas Cook and Oui.sncf are using Tinyclues’ AI-first campaign intelligence solution to drive more customer engagement and an average increase in campaign revenue of +49%.

Tinyclues believes that this Cool Vendors in Multichannel Marketing report can assist CMOs in filtering out the hype and in identifying new marketing solutions that can reinvent the way they interact with their customers. As Gartner states, “This Cool Vendors research can point you toward emerging providers and functionality that breathe new life into mature marketing technology categories and offer a fresh take on core multichannel marketing challenges. 1“

For Tinyclues, being a Cool Vendor means that their Campaign Intelligence solution brings marketing innovation and proven business value into multichannel marketing. “Multichannel marketing is primarily enabled by campaign management solutions or hubs that orchestrate the right combination of two-way engagement at multiple moments of need” describes Gartner in the report, “Executed effectively, seamless multichannel marketing mimics an ongoing conversation with purpose, context, and an understanding of previous and potential future interactions. 1”

Customers are using Tinyclues to orchestrate and optimize their multichannel campaigns, leveraging Deep AI to find the future buyers of their products in the days following a campaign. They can optimize customer engagement and revenue across multiple campaigns and use the solution alongside existing multichannel marketing platforms and execution solutions.

“We believe that Gartner’s Cool Vendors report and its inclusion of Tinyclues strengthen our “AI-first” vision for B2C multichannel marketing.” said David Bessis, founder and CEO of Tinyclues. “AI is not going to replace marketers, but it frees them from having to micromanage campaigns and segments. With Tinyclues, B2C marketers can finally focus on strategy and content. Marketers love our unique targeting and planning experience, powered by Deep AI, where they can directly input their campaign ideas and business goals, and maximize multichannel marketing revenue and customer engagement.”

Download a complimentary copy of the Gartner ‘Cool Vendors in Multichannel Marketing’ here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution enabling companies to generate additional revenue through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues’ solution uses Deep Artificial Intelligence to identify future buyers for any promoted item, even in the absence of recent intent. Companies like Brandalley, Cdiscount, Club Med, Corsair, Fnac, Global Hotel Alliance, Lacoste, La Redoute, Manor, Rue du Commerce, Vente-privee, Sarenza, Vestiaire Collective, Voyages-sncf.com and more are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 600 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile push notifications, direct mail, call centers and Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue.

For more information, visit http://www.tinyclues.com

Twitter: @tinyclues

1 Gartner “Cool Vendors in Multichannel Marketing” by Noah Elkin and Adam Sarner, 3 May 2018.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005676/en/

Tinyclues

Caroline Tailleferd, Tel: +33 6 11 64 87 37

E-mail: caroline.tailleferd@tinyclues.com