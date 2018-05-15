Their roles will expand OspreyData’s growth and value significantly by serving customers and targeting sales out of Houston, Texas.

OspreyData is pleased to announce and welcome Jeremy Bingham as Chief Revenue Officer and Barrett Cousins as Vice President of Services to their growing team.

Jeremy is a well-known figure in Oil & Gas with over 15 years of experience. He joins OspreyData from Capgemini, where he served as Operational Technology Practice Leader, delivering value where IT and OT meet. He previously served as Executive VP of Sales and Field Operations at WellAware, focusing on real-time data solutions and optimization analytics for the Upstream and Midstream sectors. Before that, Jeremy spent the previous five years leading the sales team of CygNet Software to become the North America market leader in onshore SCADA installations and also Weatherford’s Production Optimization business units with a portfolio of over 500,000 wells. At OspreyData, he will focus on all aspects of the customer experience from client acquisition through implementation and support by matching its predictive platform with companies ready to transition into data-driven operations.

Barrett is equally well-known in the industry with over 15 years of experience. He last served as Energy Solutions Consultant at Capgemini, helping customers leverage their data-collection investments with the proper analytics tools. He also holds experience at WellAware, serving as Product Manager in their software division. At Cygnet, Barrett led the Product Advisor team, selling both CygNet and Weatherford’s suite of Production Optimization tools. He also led their architecting and project delivery in upstream, mid-stream and downstream operations. As VP of Services he will act as a liaison between OspreyData’s clients and the Science and Platform teams, ensuring that OspreyData is delivering the most value for clients.

CEO John Burke said: “The timing couldn’t be better to bring Jeremy and Barrett on board. Their expertise will be instrumental at this stage where we have real momentum in the market. All of our customers and prospects acknowledge they need to adapt in this area and their current systems are not capable of delivering predictive and optimization insights essential for improving production and lowering costs. We are investing in this momentum as there is not a better technology or company capable of answering this demand more than OspreyData.”

About OspreyData

OspreyData is the first software platform to bring Expert-Augmented Machine Learning to the E&P space within Oil & Gas. OspreyData’s predictive models identify the problem states that lead to downtime and sub-optimal production, allowing operators to take early action to prevent failure and increase production and revenues. OspreyData is privately funded and based in Orange County, CA and Houston, TX. For more information, visit www.ospreydata.com.

