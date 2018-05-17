DigiLens of Sunnyvale, California announced today that it has raised $25 million from Continental, a German technology company interested in the automotive application of the startup’s holographic display technology.

The deal will give Continental an 18 percent stake in DigiLens. The two companies are now jointly developing “a waveguide head-up display” (HUD) for cars. The waveguide technology also has potential for aviation and motorcycle helmets, the companies said in a press release.

The partners claim the augmented reality display increases the typical field of view for a driver while reducing the size of components needed.

“By reducing the size of head-up displays, this waveguide technology truly holds the potential to revolutionize the market,” said Thorsten-Alexander Kern, head of HUD product development at Continental and a member of the DigiLens board of directors, in a statement. “Seeing the first promising results, we are happy that we could increase our investment in DigiLens and further work together in order to bring this exciting technology on the road.”

DigiLens has now raised a total of $60 million.