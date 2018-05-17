E-commerce company Etsy announced today that it will open a new artificial intelligence research and development center in Toronto, Canada. The company broke the news yesterday during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in New York City.

Etsy’s third Machine Learning Center of Excellence, which follows on the heels of its Brooklyn and San Francisco locations, will play host to leading figures from local universities and Toronto’s “deep pool of world-class machine learning talent,” according to a statement. It will also aid in the company’s efforts to recruit machine learning engineers.

Exciting news coming out of my meeting with Fred Wilson, Chairman of the Board of @Etsy: They’ll open their next AI centre (the company’s 3rd) in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/tQq12CqaEs — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 17, 2018

According to Etsy, the Canadian e-commerce market’s growth was a deciding factor. Canadian sellers have listed over 2 million items, and Canada is one of Etsy’s top international markets.

“Etsy is dedicated to creating opportunities for creative entrepreneurs across Canada, and the addition of the Machine Learning Center of Excellence will deepen Etsy’s roots in Toronto’s robust tech community,” Etsy chief technology officer Miker Fisher said in a statement. “We are excited to add more world-class talent from Canada to Etsy’s engineering team so that we can continue to make our marketplace the best destination for buying and selling unique and special goods.”

The Toronto Machine Learning Center of Excellence is expected to open this fall.