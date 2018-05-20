Microsoft today announced it has acquired Semantic Machines to bolster its conversational AI offerings like Cortana, the Azure Bot Service, and Microsoft Cognitive Services. Semantic Machines works in areas like speech synthesis, deep learning, and natural language processing.

Semantic Machines describes itself as a company bent on creating conversational AI that enables machines “to communicate, collaborate, understand our goals, and accomplish tasks.” It could help Microsoft compete with conversational computing initiatives from Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, Google’s Assistant, and Samsung’s Bixby

Semantic Machines has assembled a cadre of experts in the conversational AI arena like Larry Gillick, former chief scientist for Siri at Apple, as well as well-known researchers like UC Berkeley professor Dan Klein and Stanford University professor Percy Liang.

“With the acquisition of Semantic Machines, we will establish a conversational AI center of excellence in Berkeley to push forward the boundaries of what is possible in language interfaces,” Microsoft AI and research CTO David Ku said in a blog post.

Founded in August 2014, the company attracted $8.5 million in funding that year and another $12.3 million in December 2015. Investors include Bain Capital Ventures and General Catalyst Partners.

VentureBeat has reached out to both Semantic Machines and Microsoft for additional details about the acquisition.