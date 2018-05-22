Luma Health today announced the closure of a $6.3 million funding round for its messaging tool that helps doctors reach patients. The platform sends appointment reminders, of course, but it can also ask and answer questions on a doctor’s behalf via SMS messages.

Last month, Luma Health launched its automated bot offering — called Care Pathway Messaging — to further connect patients and health care providers. Through the use of automated bots, patients are guided to take actions based on learnings drawn from millions of patient interactions.

A patient recently out of surgery, for example, may be asked questions like how they’re feeling or whether they’re experiencing any bleeding.

“Based on those responses, we’re able to triage a patient effectively and say, for example, ‘You have to come in for a lab visit tomorrow’,” Luma Health CEO Adnan Iqbal told VentureBeat in an interview.

How often messages get sent to nudge a patient can depend on a variety of factors, like location, age, and medical condition, Iqbal said.

“A lot of our active learning has been across diagnosis type, procedure type, patient demographics, age, rural/metropolitan [location], what have you,” he said.

The Luma Health platform is currently being used by 61,000 health care providers serving 2.8 million patients, the company said in a statement shared with VentureBeat. The money will be used to expand that service even further.

The round was led by U.S. Venture Partners, with participation from Stanford-StartX Fund and existing investors. Since its launch in February 2015, Luma Health has raised $9.7 million.