Caffeine is a new social broadcasting platform for livestreamers, and today the company is launching a new monetization system built around digital items. The new monetization system, which is in a “pre-release” state, will give all broadcasters using Caffeine the chance to generate revenue from the content they create.

Streamers are amassing huge audiences as they broadcast gameplay and other entertainment to their fans, but they’re not always striking gold. Palo Alto, California-based Caffeine — a challenger to video networks such as Twitch and YouTube — hopes to address that.

Here is how the system works: Fans can purchase Caffeine Gold, which they will exchange for digital items during broadcasts, such as trophies or treasure chests to root for the broadcaster, or health potions to remind broadcasters they need a boost.

The digital items do not interrupt the content experience like ads do. They are an interactive, fun, and new part of the Caffeine experience. Caffeine awards Credits to broadcasters based on fan activity during the broadcast. Broadcasters can then request to cash out the Credits for real money or redeem them for more Gold.

The new system is open to everyone who broadcasts on Caffeine, and will initially roll out in pre-release state. Full cash-out options, more monetization features, items, and fun interactions will also be released in the near future.

“Our goal was to design a monetization system that is not only fun to use, but that enhances the content being shared rather than interrupting it like ads do. What’s more, we wanted to make it available to all Caffeine broadcasters, not just a select few partners,” said Ben Keighran, CEO of Caffeine, in a statement. “We can’t wait to see how broadcasters start engaging with it; and we look forward to taking that early feedback and building something really fantastic for broadcasters and viewers alike.”

Caffeine’s monetization system also offers a new revenue stream for game developers. When broadcasters are playing a game on Caffeine, game developers or game publishers can earn a portion of the revenue while their games are being played by Caffeine broadcasters.

As a real-time, social broadcast platform, Caffeine is targeting the 800 million gamers and creators looking for a safer, simpler, and better way to live broadcast.

Users find content because of the people they follow in their social circles, and come together to share that content. Personal conversations between friends and broadcasters happen in real-time and are given preference, enabling more meaningful social engagements while disposing of toxic chatter and endless feeds of meaningless comments.

Caffeine is also built on its own infrastructure, so it requires no third-party software or plug-ins. All it takes is one click for broadcasters to start delivering content and enjoying conversations with no latency, allowing them to react in real-time to questions and build stronger relationships with their fans.

The Caffeine broadcasting platform and tools are available at caffeine.tv on the web and via the Caffeine.tv iOS app.