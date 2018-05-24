In a kind of digital call to arms, French president Emmanuel Macron sought to position his country as a beacon for a disruptive future — reconciling the desire to encourage innovation with the need to address the social chaos it could cause.

“We are in the middle of a signficant revolution,” Macron said. “I believe profoundly in this revolution. But there is a growing fear of change. And there is fear because many people worry they will not be included. And there is fear because the leaders of this change don’t recognize their impact, and they don’t respect regulations. And that creates defiance.”

Macron delivered his remarks in an hour-long keynote at the Viva Technology conference in Paris. The previous day, at his “Tech For Good” summit, he hosted a number of tech CEOs who followed up with announcements of steps their respective companies would take and programs they would launch to target changes in education, health care, and research into how best to adapt to a changing world.

“We have the responsibility that the technology we build benefits everyone,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said today during his introduction of Macron. “We must be responsible guardians of progress. We need to ask ourselves not only what computers can do, but what computers should do.”

More to come.