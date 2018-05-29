Nvidia today unveiled HGX-2, a cloud-server platform equipped with 16 Tesla V100 graphics processing unit (GPU) chips that work together to collectively provide half a terabyte of GPU memory and two petaflops of compute power. The GPUs act together through the use of NVSwitch interconnects. The HGX-2 motherboard is made to handle both training AI models and high performance computing.

The HGX-2 has achieved what Nvidia believes are record AI training speeds. According to an Nvidia statement, the GPU server can process 15,500 images per second on the ResNet-50 training benchmark, and is able to replace up to 300 CPU-only servers.

Server makers like Lenovo and manufacturers like Foxconn plan to bring HGX-2 based systems to market later this year. The announcement was made onstage today at Nvidia’s GTC Taiwan event.

The first system built using HGX-2 was the DGX-2, which made its debut at GTC in March. At that time, the company reported that hardware and software improvements to its deep learning computing platform led to a 10-times performance boost on deep learning workloads in the span of six months.

As businesses, researchers, and others increase their use of AI solutions, the amount of computing power used to train notable neural networks is also on the rise. A recent OpenAI study found that compute power necessary to train well-known systems has doubled once every 3.5 months since 2012. GPUs like the kind Nvidia makes are increasingly utilized for the training and deployment of unlabeled data like photos and videos.

“CPU scaling has slowed at a time when computing demand is skyrocketing,” CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement provided to VentureBeat. “NVIDIA’s HGX-2 with Tensor Core GPUs gives the industry a powerful, versatile computing platform that fuses HPC and AI to solve the world’s grand challenges.”

Also at the gathering, Nvidia introduced different classes of servers to map GPU accelerated servers to different specific workloads, including the HGX-T for AI training, HGX-I for inferencing, and SCX, a super computing class of servers. Each comes with differing combinations of GPU and CPU ratios to optimize the performance of specific tasks.

The introduction of the HGX-2 follows the release of the HGX-1 last year, which is powered by eight GPUs. The HGX-1 reference architecture has been utilized in GPU servers like Facebook’s Big Basin and Microsoft’s Project Olympus.