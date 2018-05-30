Klaxoon announced a $50 million round of funding today which the French company hopes will help it capitalize on the rapid word-of-mouth growth it has seen over the past two years.

Based in the northwestern city of Rennes, Klaxoon officially launched its employee collaboration product in 2015. It now has customers in 120 countries and 1 million monthly active users, most of which has happened with very little marketing effort.

“We’re really going to be able to the expand the Klaxoon ecosystem,” said Klaxoon CEO Matthieu Beucher. “We really want to find partners who will help build a long-term vision.”

Klaxoon is designed to making meetings more efficient, while encouraging greater participation from all employees. It offers a $19 monthly subscription plan for its SaaS meeting service that works across just about any device and includes features like timekeeping, brainstorming tools, and an interactive white board. The company also sells a Klaxoon Box which creates a closed Wi-Fi network that allows meeting attendees to tap into the service when there is no internet connection.

The latest round of funding was led by Idinvest Partners, but also included funding from previous investors such as BPI, Sofiouest, Arkea and White Star Capital Fund.

In addition to more marketing, particularly in the U.S. where it’s opening an office in New York City, the company will also use the money to boost R&D and product development, Beucher said. The company also plans to hire another 100 employees this year to add to the 150 employees it already has.