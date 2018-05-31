LAKEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 31, 2018–

AdAction successfully marked its fifth anniversary this week on Tuesday, May 29.

The performance-based ad platform has seen exponential growth since its foundation in May 2013 with over 200 million installs across 180 countries. Working closely with elite agencies and Fortune 100 companies throughout the years, AdAction maintains one of the highest client retention rates in the industry and is trusted by more than 80 percent of the world’s top-grossing apps.

“It’s our dedication to the clients we continue to serve that has helped us to reach such a monumental accomplishment as five years in business,” said AdAction Founder and CEO Brian Fox. “We strive to constantly improve and evolve our products and technology so that we are always offering our clients the best, most effective marketing solutions to maximize their ROI.”

AdAction is ranked a top ad network in the industry’s leading reports, including Singular’s ROI Index that named AdAction one of the best ad networks in 2016 and 2017. Most recently, AdAction was recognized for the fourth consecutive time as a top-15 media source in AppsFlyer’s biannual Performance Index. AdAction is one of only 15 media sources, among competitors like Facebook and Google AdWords, to appear successively in these reports since early 2016.

AdAction is also an active proponent in the fight against ad fraud and was one of the first ad platforms to actively survey and globally monitor for fraudulent traffic. Singular identified AdAction as one of the 20 most secure ad networks, capable of driving clean traffic at high volume. Last year, AdAction joined the Coalition Against Ad Fraud (CAAF) with attribution and analytics partner, Adjust. As a coalition member, AdAction works alongside other like-minded ad networks and platforms to develop intelligent technology that prevents advertisers from being afflicted by fraud.

To learn more about AdAction, visit adaction.mobi.

About AdAction Interactive

AdAction leads the mobile app industry with custom, performance-based marketing solutions and data-driven technology, optimizing acquisition campaigns to drive quality installs and downstream engagement for maximum ROI. AdAction is the premier, full-service ad platform that delivers over 8 million monthly installs for elite agencies and Fortune 100 companies, leveraging exclusive partnerships with top publishers to reach target users in more than 180 countries worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006053/en/

AdAction Interactive

Miranda Moore

Senior Marketing & Public Relations Manager

mmoore@adactioninteractive.com