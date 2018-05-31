NEW YORK & LONDON & PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 31, 2018–

Camaieu, a leading women’s ready-to-wear brand, has chosen Tinyclues, provider of a leading Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution, to optimize its marketing campaigns. With Tinyclues, Camaieu aims to improve customer experience for its more than 10 million loyal customers in 650 stores across France and on its website.

For Emmanuelle Bach Donnard, Marketing & Digital Director of Camaieu, this solution will bring the brand closer than ever to its customers: “Today, our challenge is to have the most relevant communication possible with each customer, who have the choice from extensive and frequently renewed collections. With Tinyclues, we will offer each customer a personalized selection of pieces that best cater to their wants and expectations. ”

Tinyclues offers a unique targeting and planning experience for marketing campaigns. The solution uses artificial intelligence to allow B2C marketers to simply target, with unparalleled precision, future buyers for any product promoted in a campaign. Tinyclues also orchestrates campaign planning by detecting performance conflicts between campaigns and by using deep learning to manage customer fatigue, maximizing the overall campaign impact while improving each customer’s experience.

“Our campaign intelligence solution has proven itself in retail and fashion by optimizing increasingly complex campaign planning, managing fatigue, and targeting the future buyers, with an average increase in campaign revenue of 49%,” said Matthieu Chouard, Senior Vice President of Sales EMEA at Tinyclues. “We’re excited to be working with such an important and innovative player in the fashion world, who shares the same ideas when it comes to being close to customers and putting message relevancy at the center of their strategy.”

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution enabling companies to generate additional revenue through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues’ solution uses Deep Artificial Intelligence to identify future buyers for any promoted item, even in the absence of recent intent. Companies like Brandalley, Cdiscount, Club Med, Corsair, Fnac, Global Hotel Alliance, Lacoste, La Redoute, Manor, Rue du Commerce, Vente-privee, Sarenza, Vestiaire Collective, Voyages-sncf.com and more are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 600 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile push notifications, direct mail, call centers and Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics and as a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Cool Vendor in Multichannel Marketing report.

