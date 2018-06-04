During the 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference keynote today, Apple revealed watchOS 5, the latest version of its Apple Watch operating system. It touted the Apple Watch as No. 1 in customer satisfaction, noting that its sales grew 60 percent in 2017 and that the device has saved lives.

watchOS 5 is expected to help Apple compete even more aggressively with Fitbit health trackers, which have remained competitive with the Apple Watch thanks to their lower price points. There are now Competitions that let you challenge friends to up to seven-day rivalries within the Activity app.

A new Workout type for Yoga has been added, as well as Hiking with elevation tracking. Rolling Mile Pace is being added for outdoor runs, plus a custom pace alert and Cadence. Automatic workout tracking is being added, enabling you to receive retroactive credit for tracked activity you forgot to start officially tracking — plus end alerts to let you automatically stop tracking.

Walkie-Talkie is being added to let you send quick voice memos from person to person. It works over Wi-Fi or cellular connections, and you can send quick real-time audio from watch to watch.

The Siri watchface will now incorporate additional types of information, including sports scores, Siri Shortcuts, and third-party apps — including relevant content and shortcuts. You’ll also be able to just raise your wrist and start talking to the watch rather than needing to say “Hey Siri.”

Notifications will be more interactive than before, as well — you’ll be able to pay for rides directly within the Watch version of an app, respond back to Yelp reservations, and view web content within Mail and Messages via WebKit on watchOS. The Podcasts app is being added to the Watch as well, and third-party apps will be able to play background audio. Additionally, Student ID cards can be synchronized to the Apple Watch, starting in the fall at a handful of universities.

A new Pride watch face discovered in watchOS 4.3.1 is also being unlocked today, using a series of animated strings to create a rainbow on the Apple Watch screen. Apple is also offering a new version of its Pride rainbow watch band, starting today.

Sales of the Apple Watch have continued to improve over the past two years, with the Series 3 model doubling sales of the Series 2, enabling Apple to dominate the wearables category globally. As of September 2017, Apple said the Apple Watch was the No. 1 selling watch in the world.

watchOS 5 is likely to be the first version to break ties with the original Apple Watch, which debuted in 2015. The new OS demands a dual-core processor, absent only from the first Watch, and is expected to end support for watchOS 1 apps as well.

Apple previously warned developers that an upcoming version of watchOS would end compatibility with the first generation of watchOS apps, requiring that apps get updated with at least the three-year-old watchOS 2 SDK. A number of prominent iOS app makers abruptly discontinued their earlier Apple Watch apps earlier this year without explanation, including Twitter, Lyft, Instagram, Google, Amazon, eBay, and Target, potentially in preparation for major updates.

The first beta of watchOS 5 will likely become available to registered developers later today, without a public beta program. Developers and members of the public should exercise caution when installing the new beta, as initial watchOS releases have tended to be unstable and dramatic in battery drain before settling later in the testing cycle.