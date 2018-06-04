Live demonstrations of Edgewise Cloud Workload Protection Platform using Zero Trust technology to be shown at booth #562 at Gartner’s Risk Management and Security Summit

Edgewise Networks, developer of the industry’s first workload identity-based zero trust platform for the cloud and data center, today announced that Gartner has named Edgewise a Cool Vendor in its May 2018 Cool Vendors in Security and Risk Management Software for Technology and Service Providers Report.

Edgewise’s zero trust Cloud Workload Protection platform (CWPP) builds security policies based on application identities rather than on network addresses to deliver security that is stronger and simpler to manage in hybrid cloud environments. Policy creation is automated by Edgewise’s patented machine learning technology, greatly reducing the number of policies needed to protect public cloud and on-premises environments while ensuring the broadest security coverage.

“We believe being recognized as a Cool Vendor by Gartner validates Edgewise’s vision of workload identity-based control as the best way to secure data and applications in the cloud,” said Edgewise Founder and CEO Peter Smith. “We feel the Edgewise zero trust platform fits Gartner’s Continuous Adaptive Risk and Trust Assessment (CARTA) security model, and we’re looking forward to demonstrating the platform at the upcoming conference. Edgewise makes security operations’ and DevOps professionals’ lives immeasurably easier by bringing protection right alongside the workload.”

Edgewise will be on site at Gartner’s Risk Management and Security Summit; stop by booth #562 for a demonstration. Not attending the Summit but still want to see how Edgewise can help you secure your hybrid cloud environment? Please visit our website and request your personal demo today.

About Edgewise

Edgewise is the industry’s first zero trust platform for hybrid cloud security. It stops attackers’ lateral movements and protects workloads by allowing only verified applications, users, containers, and hosts to communicate. Using machine learning, Edgewise recommends adaptive policies that eliminate 98% of the attack surface and protect the rest.

