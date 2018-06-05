HP has introduced a new convertible laptop, the HP ProBook x360 440 G1, aimed at business owners and mobile professionals. The $600 machine delivers higher performance and “built for business” features not typically found in a consumer PC, HP said. The company made the announcement at the Computex event in Taiwan.

Running Windows 10 on 8th Gen Intel Core processors, the ultra-slim ProBook x360 440 delivers business-level power, security, and durability in a 360-degree design that can be used as a tablet or laptop. Users can easily transition from laptop to desktop with a single cable that supports docking via USB-C.

The machine has built-in security from HP BIOSphere Gen4, a firmware ecosystem that automates protection of the BIOS. It also has commercial-grade durability and easy serviceability. The optional HP Active Pen provides a user-friendly input device.

The HP ProBook x460 440 will be available in June.