Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced the continued expansion of its U.S. and European operations with new offices in Washington, D.C., Paris and Stockholm. In addition, Okta is doubling its footprint in San Jose, Calif., supporting its priority to make customers successful with the best and brightest talent in the technology sector.

“The success of our customers and partners is Okta’s highest priority, and these new offices in three of the world’s most thriving capitals enable us to further our commitment to our customers in the private and public sectors by providing an even more personal touch,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Okta. “Washington, D.C., Paris and Stockholm are global hubs of commerce and policymaking where an increasing number of our customers are based – organizations of every size and in every industry leveraging the Okta Identity Cloud to manage and secure their extended enterprises, as well as transform their customers’ experience. Furthermore, the growth of our team in San Jose shows our dedication to the success of our customers by providing them with best-in-class technology and support from our greatest resource – our people.”

Okta Washington, D.C.

The Okta office in Washington, D.C. will be located in the heart of the capital of the United States, creating greater proximity to serve Okta’s growing private and public sector customers, which include the Federal Communications Commission, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Mapbox.

Okta Paris

The Okta office in Paris will be headed by Nicolas Petroussenko, who previously led ServiceNow’s operations in France, and recently joined Okta from Oracle. Okta’s customers in France span the technology, energy and recreational industries, including ENGIE, which is leading the transition to a more sustainable world across 24 geographies.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Okta family and to drive continued growth of our operations in Europe, and France in particular. More and more businesses depend on the cloud to collaborate with their employees, contractors and partners, and of course, serve their customers. The Okta Identity Cloud enables them to do that securely and seamlessly,” said Nicolas Petroussenko, Regional Vice President, France, Okta. “Since joining Okta, I’ve heard glowing, positive responses from our customers in France about the value Okta brings to their organizations as the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, an affirmation of my belief in Okta’s vision and commitment to customer success.”

“As ENGIE leads the world to a sustainable future, we require a flexible identity and access management system that covers all geographies and enables all applications to be accessed from anywhere, from any device,” said Youssef Tahani, Chief Infrastructure Officer, ENGIE. “The Okta Identity Cloud allows us to accomplish that ambitious goal with both an enjoyable user experience and a secure solution. We are pleased to welcome Okta as it grows its presence in France, and look forward to continuing our successful relationship.”

Okta Stockholm

The Okta office in Stockholm will serve customers that span various industries, including technology, wholesale and automobile parts and accessories. Proximity to strategic customers such as Ambea, Relex, the Norwegian Refugee Council and EQT will enable continued customer-driven innovation and product development.

Okta San Jose

Okta is doubling the square footage of its San Jose office as the team continues to grow and attract top talent. As Okta’s second headquarters, San Jose provides Okta’s team with access to multi-family housing, transit infrastructure, and an opportunity to live where they work.

“I’m delighted that Okta has chosen to grow its operations here in downtown San Jose – the cultural and creative urban center of Silicon Valley,” said Sam Liccardo, Mayor, San Jose. “I thank CEO Todd McKinnon and his team for Okta’s investments in our community, and look forward to their continued growth in the years to come.”

