CardLinx AI Commerce Forums Launched in the United States, China and Japan for 2018

Forum Keynote Speakers Feature Mastercard, Microsoft, Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company

The CardLinx Association today released new data from the 2018 Card-Linking and O2O Industry Annual Survey and announced new groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) commerce forums in the USA, China and Japan. The 2018 study reveals the accelerating growth of online-to-offline (“O2O”) commerce with a majority of participants reporting over 100% annual growth in card-linked transactions. In addition, companies report an increased use of O2O card-linking in the travel industry and for cross-border offers. Mobile wallets are poised as the next large scale technology for O2O digital coupons and digital loyalty programs.

“The increased availability of consumer data coupled with novel uses of AI are driving large scale adoption of O2O and card-linking,” said Silvio Tavares, CardLinx President and CEO. “Card-linking is benefiting from a consumer and merchant preference for opt-in advertising. We are seeing phenomenal worldwide growth in the use of this technology and our membership, especially in Asia, Europe and North America.”

Card-linking refers to the technology enabling the linking of a consumer’s online digital app with a payment card or mobile wallet used for offline/in-store purchases. Examples include Bank of America’s Bank Amerideals and Groupon+. The annual research study analyzes global trends in card-linking and O2O commerce by surveying the world’s largest merchants, technology companies, card issuers, payment networks and loyalty companies. CardLinx Association members and survey participants include Microsoft, Rakuten, Samsung Card, Bank of America, Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos, Hilton, AEON, Mastercard, and JCB, among others.

Key Findings

Majority of Card-Linking Programs Double in Growth

New uses of artificial intelligence are accelerating the adoption of O2O card-linking programs. 62% of survey participants responded that the transaction volume for their card-linking programs has increased by more than 100% over the past year.

Travel Emerges as Key Merchant Category for O2O Marketing Adoption

Over the past two years, the travel segment has surged as a preferred merchant category for card-linking. Only 2% selected this sector in 2016. 11% selected it in 2018. Restaurants remain the top merchant category for card-linking at 42%.

Back-to-the-Future: Mobile Wallets Reemerge

In the survey, more than 40% of respondents in both Asia and Europe selected “Mobile payments with coupons and loyalty” as the most promising new commerce technology.

To access the full 2018 report and survey findings, click here: http://bit.ly/2LqSvOG

New CardLinx Forums Launched in the USA, China and Japan

CardLinx today announced three breakthrough conferences on AI, digital commerce and digital loyalty featuring executive keynotes from global leaders including Microsoft, Mastercard, and Sumitomo Mitsui Card, among others. The all new, exclusive and senior executive level conferences will take place in Shanghai, Seattle, and Tokyo in rapid succession across the second half of 2018.

September 5, Shanghai – CardLinx Asia Forum: Artificial Intelligence and Commerce http://bit.ly/2HqUFLQ

http://bit.ly/2HqUFLQ October 15-16, Seattle – CardLinx West Forum: Artificial Intelligence and Digital Advertising http://bit.ly/2LqH49W

http://bit.ly/2LqH49W December 4, Tokyo – CardLinx Asia Forum: Digital Loyalty: The Next Frontier http://bit.ly/2sMSf51

CardLinx Forums focus on cutting-edge technology, executive-level engagement and strategic collaboration. These events deliver a community of decision-makers from leading companies across the globe. To learn more and register: http://bit.ly/2HtOKWi

About the CardLinx Association

The CardLinx Association is the premier, multi-industry trade association focused on promoting online-to-offline commerce and card-linking worldwide. CardLinx members represent over 15 countries and 4 continents. On behalf of its members, the association fosters cross-industry collaboration, develops industry services, organizes executive-level innovation forums and institutes common standards to minimize and eliminate friction for purchases. Founding members of the CardLinx Association include Microsoft, Mastercard, Discover, Bank of America and First Data; other current members include: Hilton, FIS, MUFG, UBS, Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company and Rakuten. Membership in CardLinx Association is open to financial institutions, publishers, advertisers, merchants, merchant acquirers, payment networks and fintech companies. Companies interested in joining the association should visit: http://bit.ly/2sJIMLL

