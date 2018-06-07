Funded to Goal Within 4 Hours of Going Live, More Than $300,000 Raised

SiOnyx™, a leader in infrared imaging technology – today announced the Indiegogo™ launch of the SiOnyx Aurora, the only HD action video camera with true day and night color imaging.

Shattering the company’s funding goal of $50k, the Aurora has raised more than $300k to date (reaching its original funding goal within the first 4 hours of the campaign) – more details are at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/world-s-1st-day-night-camera-with-night-vision-sports-adventure#/.

Available in Q3 of 2018 at a retail price of $799, Aurora is based on the SiOnyx Ultra Low Light technology that is protected by more than 40 patents and until now was only available in the highest-end night vision optics costing tens of thousands of dollars. This identical technology has now been cost-reduced for use in Aurora and other upcoming devices from SiOnyx and its partners.

SiOnyx has developed a new semiconductor process that dramatically enhances the infrared sensitivity of silicon-based imaging. Its ultra low light technology enables richly-defined color images and video during the day and twilight, combined with unmatched high-resolution viewing in near total darkness. Sample videos may be found at www.sionyx.com.

Through the free companion apps on iOS™ and Android®, you can review your experiences in real-time or control the Aurora directly from your phone. Designed for an active outdoor lifestyle, Aurora also boasts an IP67 waterproof rating – it is protected from dust, dirt and sand and can withstand being submerged in 1m of water (about 3.3 feet) for up to 30 minutes.

Aurora offers transformative night video for a wide range of uses including hunting, fishing, boating, nature watching, emergency response and other activities where clear night-vision is of importance. A removable neck strap allows you to keep it accessible on any adventure. Aurora uses GPS combined with an accelerometer and compass to accurately guide your way, day or night. SiOnyx Aurora is just under 8 ounces and sized to fit comfortably in one hand for easy operation.

Full specifications for Aurora may be found at sionyx.aurora.com.

“We are entirely floored by the enthusiastic response to Aurora and the excitement of our backers to record their adventures throughout the night,” said Stephen Saylor, President and CEO of SiOnyx. “The Aurora is a new category of camera equipment allowing consumers to ‘seize the night’ and capture their experiences regardless of the time of day. SiOnyx wants to enable our customers to relive and share their most exciting moments no matter how dark it may be – Aurora is the first true consumer product to make that possible.”

About SiOnyx:

Founded in 2006 by Professor Eric Mazur and Dr. James Carey of Harvard University, SiOnyx™ has commercialized a patented semiconductor process that dramatically enhances the sensitivity of silicon-based photonics. SiOnyx’s platform represents a significant breakthrough in the development of smaller, lower cost, high-performing photonic devices in applications ranging from simple light detection to advanced digital imaging and more.

The company markets its low-light technology under the XQE™ family of CMOS images sensors and has also entered the consumer electronics market with the launch of the Aurora day/night action camera.

SiOnyx is a trademark of SiOnyx, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks previously cited are hereby recognized and acknowledged.

