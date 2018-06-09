Minnesotans don’t like talking about themselves, so you probably haven’t heard much about the startup scene here in the North. Fortunately, it’s my adopted home — I am originally from Florida — and have no problem shining a light on a hidden gem.

Nine years ago I was an early stage tech entrepreneur living in the Greater Washington D.C. metro area before moving to Minnesota’s “Twin Cities” — Minneapolis and Saint Paul. What pulled me in? One of the area’s many Fortune 500 companies — I was a trailing spouse.

Upon arrival, I loved most of what the Twin Cities had to offer but was admittedly disappointed in the tech scene. In 2009 it was difficult to find or connect with other entrepreneurs. This was probably part economy, part ecosystem, and part me being heads down on my company.

Regardless of the reason, the Twin Cities have come a long way in nine years and people are moving to an entirely different Minnesota. Outside of Chicago the Twin Cities are often ranked as the best entrepreneurial ecosystem in the midwest. And we are just getting started, which can be seen by the 40 percent increase in startup investments between 2016 and 2017.

Connected, Collaborative and Supportive

How have we come so far in less than a decade?

First and foremost, it’s about the people. Subjectively I have watched several entrepreneurs step up to create programs and support systems for other entrepreneurs. Twin Cities entrepreneurs currently serve as mentors in support of programs like Techstars Farm to Fork (which I am the managing director of) and Techstars Retail. There’s also Minnesota Cup (the largest statewide startup competition in the country), Gener8tor and many, many more mentor driven entrepreneurial programs.

Once people here had some direction, a wave of mentors emerged, volunteers showed up, more founders took the leap, and more employees came aboard.

The support doesn’t stop with advice and guidance. If you are new to town, people are willing to meet and make introductions for you. One organization, Make it MSP, even picks up the bill to fly people in during Twin Cities Startup Week to check the scene out.

It’s tough to gather data on how much more connected the tech scene has become, but you know it when you see it. In 2018, there are fewer excuses for anyone that wants to plug in. There are a plethora of events and organizations making it easy to connect – and more of them are focusing their efforts on better connecting underserved populations.

While many ecosystems have events and organizations like these, the difference here is how ours work together. Forge North was founded in 2017 by a group of local entrepreneurs and community builders in part to provide a platform to keep the entire community talking and connected all year round. According to Techstars data, Twin Cities Startup Week is now the second-largest in the country. It’s an impressive collaboration among all these groups and dozens more. As a community we believe that by helping one another we all get better. Entrepreneurship is not a zero-sum game.

The Big Boys

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the role that Minnesota’s large enterprises play in helping entrepreneurs. There are currently 18 Fortune 500 companies here – and that doesn’t include Cargill, the largest privately held company in the U.S by revenue, or Mayo Clinic, the top-ranked hospital. All but one of them grew here organically. Simply put, this state builds giant, successful corporations.

As a result, the enterprise scene here is more diverse, from food to finance to retail to healthcare and manufacturing. This diversity adds a level of stability rare in most regions. These organizations play five vital roles for Minnesota entrepreneurs: they act as customers, attract and keep talent in the region, provide support for entrepreneurship programs with mentors and dollars, and may invest in or acquire startups later down the line.

Strong sectors

A common thread between most entrepreneurs in Minnesota is the desire to solve real problems. You don’t find a lot of “nice to have” startups here and while we have founders starting companies in almost every vertical, three areas stand out.

Minnesota has historically been known for food and agriculture. There is now an amazing amount of food innovation in the city. Anchor organizations include Techstars Farm to Fork in partnership with Cargill and Ecolab, Grow North, an amazing land grant University and five of the world’s 30 largest food and ag companies, Cargill, CHS, General Mills, Land O’Lakes and Hormel. There is no region in the world that is better positioned to be the leader of food and agtech in my opinion.

A second area of strength is healthcare. Minnesota is the birthplace of open heart surgery and the pacemaker. From 2013- 2017, companies in Minnesota’s “Medical Alley” collectively raised more than $2.5 billion.

Finally, Minnesota’s unique concentration of large corporations has resulted in many startups building enterprise level B2B solutions. Several recent notable startups include Inspectorio, Branch Messenger and Code 42. The Techstars Retail Accelerator in partnership with Target is a great example of the focus on enterprise tech in the Twin Cities.

The future of entrepreneurship in Minnesota

While we are on the right path, entrepreneurship in Minnesota certainly still faces challenges. Three pain points stand out from a recent study of more than 100 founders conducted by Beta.mn. First, these founders believe that the traditional corporate path that is so prevalent here that it has created a risk averse culture affecting people’s willingness to start or invest in a new company.

Second, our ecosystem is still largely comprised of very early stage companies. While Sport Ngine’s recent acquisition by NBC Sports made headlines, there have not been many recent big exits. We are still very much on a credibility watch and need more big exits to help recycle capital back into the ecosystem.

Finally, the Twin Cities lacks a central hub for entrepreneurs. Chicago has 1871, DC has 1776, but Minnesota has a very distributed ecosystem. Saint Paul’s Osborn 370 building is taking steps to fill this gap but it is still early.

But every ecosystem faces challenges. Increasingly, Minnesotans are getting more comfortable telling their own stories and starting new ventures. You’ll see Minnesota’s growing startup scene in the stats and rankings, but more importantly you’ll discover it by talking to the entrepreneurs, investors, and collaborators working to start, build, and exit companies.

Brett Brohl is the managing director of Techstars’ Farm to Fork accelerator.