The hit action role-playing game Nier: Automata is coming out for Xbox One on June 26. Microsoft announced this today during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event in Los Angeles.

Nier: Automata came out for PlayStation 4 and PC in February 2017. The Square Enix game has since sold over 3 million copies.

It has been one of the big surprise hits in recent gaming history. This Xbox One port, called the Become As Gods Edition, will introduce it to a new audience.