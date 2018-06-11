Japan’s NEC Platforms and KDDI Select Aquantia AQrate AQR107 PHY to Deliver Multi-Gig Connectivity in the Home

Aquantia Corp., (NYSE: AQ), a leader in high-speed, Multi-Gigabit Ethernet connectivity solutions, today announced that NEC Platforms Ltd. has selected the Aquantia AQrate AQR107 10G Ethernet PHY, as the transceiver solution for the BL1000HW carrier home gateway designed by NEC Platforms and deployed by KDDI. KDDI recently announced its service offering using a 10Gbps downlink/10Gbps uplink optical network, and draft 802.11ax Wireless LAN enabled home gateways.

Japan has always led the trends of technology adoption, and as cloud storage, high-resolution VR, and UHD game streaming from cloud servers all grow in popularity, higher-bandwidth access to the home will become a necessity.

“Capturing this design win, in a leading-edge market like Japan, sets the stage for our growth in the service provider space. Working with market leaders KDDI and NEC Platforms allows us to deliver a lynchpin component to our Multi-Gig strategy. The gateway into the home has always limited the delivery of the type of rich content we see with video streaming services, VR/AR and cloud-based storage,” said Faraj Aalaei Chairman and CEO of Aquantia Corp. “We look forward to expanding Aquantia’s footprint further in Japan, and other countries, as we create new user experiences in the home.”

Japan ranks as one of the world’s most connected countries with almost 40 million broadband subscriptions across its almost 50 million households1. Japanese trends are globally regarded as bellwethers for new mass market technologies, and the BL1000HW will enable new levels of rich content consumption. The BL1000HW is the world’s fastest commercially available bidirectional 10Gbps home gateway and is available now for delivery to KDDI home subscribers in Japan.

The BL1000HW provides the best Quality-of-Service for a wide range of applications – ranging from rich media streaming to security and home control applications. Having 10Gbps connectivity to the Internet, and within the home, has the potential to revolutionize how gaming, media streaming and storage are delivered and distributed in the home in this era of cloud services. The BL1000HW carrier gateway platform demonstrates the benefit of broadband upgrades to 10Gbps by matching the Multi-Gig WAN with draft 802.11ax wireless capabilities.

“KDDI is committed to delivering the utmost in entertainment and broadband experiences to our customers. To do that we look for partners like Aquantia and NEC Platforms that offer the most advanced technology,” said Yasuhisa Yamada, Associate Executive Director, Product & Customer Service Sector, KDDI corporation. “The BL1000HW raises the bar for Multi-Gig connectivity in the home and we are pleased to work with Aquantia to deliver enhanced services to our customers.”

“Aquantia’s ability to offer data rates up to 10Gbps supports the growing number of connected devices, but also plays a critical role in providing the wired backhaul for an infrastructure that is becoming more congested as new IoT and mobile devices keep making their way into the home,” said Mamoru Nagatani, Executive Vice President, NEC Platforms Ltd. “Working with partners like Aquantia and KDDI allows us to address all the consumer network demands that we expect will continue to grow.”

About the AQrate AQR107

The AQrate AQR107 PHY is a single port, low-power, high-performance multi-speed transceiver supporting Ethernet speeds up to 10Gbps. AQrate technology bridges the bandwidth gap between legacy cabling infrastructure designed for gigabit data rates and emergent 802.11 WLAN technology aggregating bandwidth of up to 10Gbps. The AQR107 delivers up to 10Gbps network connectivity speed through 100 meters of Cat 5e or Cat 6 cabling and 10Gbps Ethernet over Cat 6A cabling enabling the unabated roll-out of new 802.11 WLAN infrastructures.

About Aquantia

Aquantia is a leader in the design, development and marketing of advanced, high-speed communications ICs for Ethernet connectivity in the Data Center, Enterprise Infrastructure, Access and Automotive markets. Aquantia products are designed to cost-effectively deliver leading-edge data speeds for use in the latest generation of communications infrastructure to alleviate network bandwidth bottlenecks caused by the growth of global IP traffic. Aquantia is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.aquantia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in the press release that are not historical facts, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements relating to the timing, extent of adoption and potential benefits of the Company’s products, as well as the size of target markets and potential expansion of the Company’s global footprint. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the size and growth of the Company’s potential markets and the ability to compete therein, as well as market demand for and performance of the Company’s products. For a discussion of these and other related risks, please refer to the Company’s recent SEC filings which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company’s expectations.

