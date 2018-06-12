KRY today announced that it has raised $66 million to expand its digital health care service across Europe. The round was led by Index Ventures, with participation from Accel, Creandum, Project A, and others.

The company offers a digital platform that connects patients with doctors remotely. Using a mobile app, a patient can consult a KRY-employed health care professional and can also submit symptoms and share photos.

The KRY physicians are able to write prescriptions, give advice, and make medical referrals. Any prescriptions and available tests are then delivered to the patient’s home.

“We are going to make the world a healthier place by providing equal access to hassle-free high quality care — regardless of where you live or who you are,” said Johannes Schildt, KRY CEO and cofounder, in a statement. “Using digitalization, we will push through a paradigm shift in health care. From being expensive, reactive, and system-oriented we will make health care abundant, proactive, and patient-focused.

The goal of KRY is to address a growing shortage of health care providers around the world. The company says that in the two years since it launched, it has facilitated 350,000 patient meetings in Sweden, Norway, and Spain.

The company says it will now expand to the U.K. and France, though it did not offer a specific timeline for those launches.