Distributed denial of service attacks. Malware. State-imposed internet blackouts. It’s hard to keep abreast of every bad actor and natural disaster impacting the internet, but Oracle is making it a bit easier with the launch of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s Internet Intelligence Map, a real-time graphical representation of service interruptions and emerging threats.

It’s available for free starting today.

“The internet is the world’s most important network, yet it is incredibly volatile. Disruptions on the internet can affect companies, governments, and network operators in profound ways,” Kyle York, vice president at Oracle, said in a statement. “As a result, all of these stakeholders need better visibility into the health of the global internet. With this offering, we are delivering on our commitment to making it a better, more stable experience for all who rely on it.”

The map, which is powered by Oracle’s internet performance data sets and research and analytics from Dyn, a cloud-based performance and DNS provider Oracle acquired in December 2016, presents country-level statistics based on DNS, BGP, and traceroute volumes. Values from 0-100 indicate the severity of individual threats: the higher the number, the greater the impact on internet infrastructure in the region.

Image Credit: Oracle

When issues with the internet arise, users can drill down to the internet service provider level and compare graphs of latency and trace data.

It’s one of the core analytics tools Oracle’s Internet Intelligence team used to uncover stories on submarine cable breaks, BGP hijacks, and more, the company said.

“It’s important to have a global view of the internet in order to understand how external events prevent users from reaching your web-based applications and services,” Jim Davis, founder and principal analyst of Edge Research Group, said in a statement. “It is only when you have this insight that you can work around those issues to improve availability and performance.”