Google has revealed that its Tasks app will graduate to become a G Suite core service on June 28.

Google Tasks, if you recall, has existed in something of an odd place for years, serving as a to-do list application within Gmail and without much in the way of updates or expansions. But back in April, alongside the major Gmail upgrade, Google finally announced that Tasks was to become a first-class citizen within its broader product lineup.

This means that there is now a dedicated Tasks mobile app. But more than that, Tasks was integrated into G Suite, meaning you can create a to-do list item by dragging an email over from Gmail, with event due dates automatically added to Calendar, for example.

Given that Tasks was already available to all G Suite users, giving it “core service” status within the business software product suite won’t change all that much on the surface. But it does mean that Tasks is now being given equal status alongside the likes of Docs, Drive, Keep, and Gmail, which means that it will receive the same level of attention as its long-established G Suite counterparts.

“As a G Suite core service, Tasks will be covered under your existing G Suite agreement and will offer the same technical support and service level commitments as any other core service,” the company said in a blog post.

Also, because Tasks was already available to G Suite users as a feature, it will be activated by default for all customers. This can be deactivated through the usual admin controls.