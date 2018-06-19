ExoSense removes the barriers of software development by providing a configurable application that can be deployed in less than one hour to provide immediate value from IoT

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 19, 2018–

Exosite, a leading provider in the Internet of Things (IoT) platform market, today announced the general availability of ExoSense™, a ready-to-deploy application that provides operational insight into high-value industrial assets, systems and equipment. Quickly customized and deployed without writing any code, ExoSense eliminates the need for in-house software teams, large up-front investments and lengthy development times. As a result, industrial manufacturers and distributors experience a more feasible and cost-efficient way to engage in IoT with the ability to bring connected products to market in weeks, rather than months or years.

ExoSense enables users to remotely monitor equipment status and performance, manage user and asset groups, build tailored insights and dashboards and customize alerts and notifications. This functionality enables industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions that can reduce downtime, enable predictive maintenance, improve efficiencies and increase aftermarket product sales. ExoSense also addresses a number of challenges facing industrial organizations making the transition into connected-product companies, namely lack of time, budget and software development skills.

ExoSense addresses these issues by:

Requiring zero coding to customize. A simple configuration environment lets users customize branding, themes, user hierarchies, roles and more without writing a line of code.

A simple configuration environment lets users customize branding, themes, user hierarchies, roles and more without writing a line of code. Enabling deployment in under an hour. The application can be deployed in under an hour, ready-made devices can be connected in a day and a solution can be in the field within a week.

The application can be deployed in under an hour, ready-made devices can be connected in a day and a solution can be in the field within a week. Making IoT accessible and affordable. No huge up-front costs, lengthy development times or software developers required.

No huge up-front costs, lengthy development times or software developers required. Being backed by a powerful platform. ExoSense is built on Murano, Exosite’s IoT platform that offers the security, scalability and business-system integrations required for enterprise IIoT solutions.

“Developing and deploying a connected product is a complex process, which often translates into a long, costly time-to-revenue for organizations,” said Hans Rempel, CEO of Exosite. “With ExoSense, we wanted to enable companies interested in the remote condition monitoring of industrial assets to deploy solutions in just days by using off-the-shelf building blocks. We leveraged our ten years of experience in IIoT to create a codeless, insights-driven, visual environment that can be configured, deployed and extended without IT complexity. In addition to being an efficiency- and ecosystem-enablement tool for industrial manufacturers, ExoSense also makes it easy for sensor and gateway manufacturers, service providers and distributors to offer whitelabeled connected solutions.”

ExoSense key features include:

Connected device configuration. Users can remotely configure devices to connect and send data, assign devices to groups and initiate firmware updates. Support for multiple protocols (HTTP, MQTT) and security methods is provided, including TLS certificate management.

Users can remotely configure devices to connect and send data, assign devices to groups and initiate firmware updates. Support for multiple protocols (HTTP, MQTT) and security methods is provided, including TLS certificate management. Codeless asset builder. Users can configure signals and transformations, set up rules and notifications and create templates for large deployments without writing code using asset-creation workflows.

Users can configure signals and transformations, set up rules and notifications and create templates for large deployments without writing code using asset-creation workflows. Programmable insights. Standard algorithms provide anomaly detection, signal forecasting and cross comparisons, so meaningful thresholds can be set based on historical data. Users can freely integrate custom algorithms to support more complex calculations and insights.

Standard algorithms provide anomaly detection, signal forecasting and cross comparisons, so meaningful thresholds can be set based on historical data. Users can freely integrate custom algorithms to support more complex calculations and insights. Flexible hierarchies. Users can control who can view data and manage assets with industrial-based hierarchies that can be customized to fit the structure of any business-users can create customer or distributor views, regional groupings and more.

Users can control who can view data and manage assets with industrial-based hierarchies that can be customized to fit the structure of any business-users can create customer or distributor views, regional groupings and more. Multi-site management. Multiple instances of ExoSense can easily be configured, deployed, extended and upgraded without IT complexity, allowing purveyors of IIoT-enabled assets to manage solutions for different ecosystems or end-applications with the same tool.

Multiple instances of ExoSense can easily be configured, deployed, extended and upgraded without IT complexity, allowing purveyors of IIoT-enabled assets to manage solutions for different ecosystems or end-applications with the same tool. IIoT functionality. ExoSense provides functionality purpose-built for IIoT deployments, including asset and device templates, condition-based alerting, customizable dashboards, business-system integrations and location tracking.

“We knew IoT would help us better meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers, but we needed to ensure we could provide a compelling solution in a timely manner and at an affordable cost,” said Paul Ludwig, President and CEO of HED®, a leading manufacturer of electronic control solutions and an early customer of ExoSense. “We initially explored building our own solution, but the overall cost and development time lead us to look for a technology partner instead. The included features of ExoSense allow us to quickly deploy customer-defined mobile solutions across a diverse set of applications with no software development. We’re now able to deploy customer-specific environments within days, get feedback and further refine HED’s connected product offering to ensure we continue to provide the best experience possible for our customers.”

“Moxa has collaborated with Exosite and their IoT software products for several leading customer deployments on our industrial-hardened IIoT Edge Gateways that offer 10-year Moxa Industrial Linux support and rugged-designs for harsh industrial applications,” said Robert Jackson, Global IIoT Partner Manager at Moxa, a leading IIoT Edge Gateway provider and partner of Exosite. “We are excited to see Exosite expand their IoT offerings with the launch of ExoSense and look forward to continuing to work together to make it easier to configure and deploy IoT applications.”

ExoSense is generally available now with flexible onboarding packages to get users started, premium support plans to keep them up and running and affordable instance/usage fees to keep recurring costs low.

To learn more about ExoSense or to schedule a demo, please visit: exosite.com/iot-solutions/condition-monitoring/

