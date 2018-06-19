Outraged by the federal government’s treatment of people at the southern U.S. border, a collection of more than 100 Microsoft employees have sent a letter to CEO Satya Nadella requesting that the company end its $19.4 million contract to provide cloud services to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and clients who support ICE.

ICE is a law enforcement agency attached to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Federal agencies involved with immigration have been under particularly heavy scrutiny recently as more aggressive policies have been implemented at the direction of the Trump administration, like confining kids in cages, separating kids from their families, and deporting parents before their kids have been released from confinement.

Few images or sounds from the detention facilities where children are being held have emerged, but on Monday, Propublica published the first bit of audio that demonstrates what it sounds like when a young girl is separated from her father at the border that quickly vent viral and crashed the nonprofit news organization’s website.

“As the people who build the technologies that Microsoft profits from, we refuse to be complicit,” the letter reads. “We are part of a growing movement, comprised of many across the industry who recognize the grave responsibility that those creating powerful technology have to ensure what they build is used for good, and not for harm.”

The letter also asks Microsoft to enact a policy that states it will not work with companies that violate international human rights laws, and references a January statement from Microsoft that proudly announces the contract.

“In a clear abdication of ethical responsibility, Microsoft went as far as​ ​boasting​ that its services ‘support the core [ICE] agency functions’ and enable ICE agents to ‘process data on edge devices’ and ‘utilize deep learning capabilities to accelerate facial recognition and identification,'” the letter says. “These are powerful capabilities, in the hands of an agency that has shown​ ​repeated​ ​willingness​ to enact inhumane and cruel policies.”

The letter emerges as calls continue from both Democrats and Republicans and every living First Lady of the United States for President Trump to end his policy of separating the families of people who unlawfully enter the United States seeking asylum but fail to declare asylum at a Port or Entry.

The letter from Microsoft employees was first obtained by the New York Times and verified by Gizmodo.

While Microsoft issued a statement Monday that said it does not agree with policy that separates families at the U.S.-Mexico border and its contract is unelated, a company spokesperson declined to state whether facial recognition software was among tools being used by ICE as part of its Azure Government contract, Gizmodo reported.

The letter by Microsoft employees is the latest collective action by the employees of a Silicon Valley tech giant to protest the business dealings of its employer.

Last week, Amazon shareholders sent a letter to CEO Jeff Bezos calling for the end of facial recognition software by law enforcement agencies.

In March, news emerged that more than 4,000 Google employees opposed the company’s participation in Project Maven, a Pentagon initiative to improve drone video analysis and object detection with computer vision. In recent weeks, Google declared it would discontinue the contract with the Department of Defense and CEO Sundar Pichai declared Google would no longer contribute to projects that use AI for weaponry.