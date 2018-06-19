Uptycs has raised $10 million for its security analytics platform that uses osquery, a universal open source endpoint agent.

The platform is designed to enable unified fleet visibility, intrusion detection, vulnerability management, and compliance across Linux, MacOS, Windows, containers, and cloud workloads.

The investment came from Forgepoint Capital and Comcast Ventures.

“Organizations aren’t Windows-centric anymore. There is an increasing mix of Windows, Linux, Mac, and containers running across the enterprise, especially in cloud and hybrid environments,” said Uptycs CEO Ganesh Pai, in a statement. “Security solutions have not kept pace to serve the needs of today’s modern computing environments. There are growing blind spots, especially for cloud workloads and macOS that osquery is uniquely capable of covering. Uptycs is helping companies leverage the benefits of osquery quickly, and at scale.”

Image Credit: Uptycs

“The Uptycs osquery-powered security analytics platform represents an inflection point in the industry,” said J. Alberto Yépez, managing director of Forgepoint Capital, in a statement. “The combination of open source software with carrier-grade architecture design and development from the Uptycs team enables customers to solve a broad range of use cases at cloud-scale. It’s a game-changer in simplifying security and compliance.”

Uptycs said it reduces the time-to-value when adopting osquery by taking on the heavy lifting required to derive meaning from the breadth of system activity data generated by osquery.

“Endpoint asset management and security are an increasing and technically challenging pain point for companies, especially across different operating systems and cloud environments,” said Dave Zilberman, managing director of Comcast Ventures, in a statement. “Uptycs is solving that problem, and we are excited to once again invest in the founding team on this next venture.”

Regardless of whether the number of endpoints to protect is 50 or 500,000, making sense (and use) of the data is a new challenge that many companies are struggling with. The Uptycs security analytics platform stores and transforms that telemetry into context-rich dashboards, reports, and alerts that help teams detect intrusions, discover vulnerabilities and manage compliance — all from a comprehensive common dataset.

“A challenge in the modern enterprise is juggling the numerous point security solutions — each with their own data collection strategy — especially across a diverse ecosystem of IT assets. Uptycs combines the universality of osquery with meaningful views of data.” said Andy Ellis, chief security officer at Akamai, in a statement. “A team of any size or maturity benefits, taking action across a range of needs, from compliance to incident response. As organizations grow, they will continue to benefit from the continuous monitoring and analytics Uptycs provides.”

Uptycs plans to use the new funds to fuel hiring and continued product innovation, with plans to release additional dashboards for vulnerability management and compliance in the coming weeks.

The company was founded in 2015 and has raised $13 million to date from Comcast Ventures, Forgepoint Capital, Genacast Ventures, and Founder Collective. Uptycs currrently has 25 employees.