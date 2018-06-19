The blockchain technology platform based on the technology of sharding has created a grant program to accelerate the development of tools and applications being built on their open source platform

Zilliqa, one of the leading companies solving the issue of blockchain scalability, has announced the details of a $5 million grant program for teams and individual developers to build utilities and apps that will help power a new class of high-speed and secure blockchain applications in payments, finance, gaming, digital advertising, media, and more. The ultimate goal of the program is to accelerate the development of new applications on their open source technology platform.

Zilliqa is a project that has brought together leading academics, engineers, and entrepreneurs with the goal of building a better blockchain infrastructure that is scalable and secure. Since launching in 2017, the company has built the first blockchain platform that uses the technology of sharding to enable increasing throughput as the network expands. In addition, Zilliqa also looks to fix major security issues with existing smart contracts, which the company is doing by introducing a new, intermediate-level smart contract language called Scilla, that will allow developers to more easily write secure smart contract applications.

To encourage the development and adoption of applications that are built on their platform the company has announced the details of the Zilliqa Ecosystem Grant Programme – a pool of $5 million USD equivalent that will be given to great projects, teams, and individuals to start building tools and applications for the Zilliqa platform.

“We have built a very strong community of technical people around Zilliqa,” said En Hui Ong, Head of Business Development with Zilliqa. “We would like to encourage our community and anyone else who is interested in our vision to contribute to our platform – which is open source and open for anyone to use for developing secure, high-throughput smart contract applications.”

The program to build on Zilliqa will offer developers non-dilutive funding, technical support, and the opportunity to be featured on the Zilliqa website and highlighted in the community. The company provides a list of suggested projects and Dapps they are looking for, but anyone is open to suggesting anything that will ultimately contribute to the overall Zilliqa open source community.

