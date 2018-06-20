Customer Visualization Tool Helps Small Businesses Make Better Decisions, Work More Effectively Using Contextual Relationship Insights

Nimble, the pioneering social sales and marketing CRM for Office 365 and G Suite, today launched the Today Page. The customer data visualization tool helps teams and professionals understand and take next best actions based on sales and marketing triggers, as well as project management milestones. The customizable dashboard consolidates critical business signals, including deals pipelines and sales funnels, appointments and to-dos, and social signals into one encapsulated, actionable panel available to all Nimble users, out-of-the-box and at no extra charge.

The Today Page – Better Business Decisions, More Effective Communications

In minutes, small business teams (especially those managing contact relationships via email and retaining customer information on spreadsheets) can begin making better business decisions and nurture key relationships far more effectively. Specifically, users can:

Manage Deals in the Pipeline: Click to access engagement history and current insights on the people involved in all of your deals, update deal status, assign tasks, add notes, or create new deals.

Click to access engagement history and current insights on the people involved in all of your deals, update deal status, assign tasks, add notes, or create new deals. Track the Sales Funnel: Monitor prospects, leads, and opportunities in each stage. Effortlessly gauge whether there are enough deals in the pipeline to meet your goals. Zoom into any deal to view actionable insights and take next steps.

Monitor prospects, leads, and opportunities in each stage. Effortlessly gauge whether there are enough deals in the pipeline to meet your goals. Zoom into any deal to view actionable insights and take next steps. Follow-Up on Tasks: Click to follow through on to-dos to cultivate the right deals and connections, both one-on-one and at scale.

Click to follow through on to-dos to cultivate the right deals and connections, both one-on-one and at scale. Prepare for Meetings: Glance through appointments and find out more about the people you’re meeting. Click on their profiles to discover social insights, including interests, social media accounts, history of conversations, notes, and more.

Glance through appointments and find out more about the people you’re meeting. Click on their profiles to discover social insights, including interests, social media accounts, history of conversations, notes, and more. Scan Business Signals: Discover engagement opportunities with customers and prospects such as Twitter and Facebook engagements and birthdays, amoung others. Easily access detailed dossiers on people in the network; learn who they are, how to reach them, their interests, history of conversations with team members, account notes, and more.

Discover engagement opportunities with customers and prospects such as Twitter and Facebook engagements and birthdays, amoung others. Easily access detailed dossiers on people in the network; learn who they are, how to reach them, their interests, history of conversations with team members, account notes, and more. Network with Highlighted Contacts: Nimble’s dashboard engine utilizes AI-driven contact data to recommend people to connect with based on user preferences such as job titles, industries, or locations.

“For years, Nimble has been on a mission to develop a simple contact relationship manager that helps small business teams and individual professionals realize their ambitious goals,” said Nimble CEO and CRM pioneer Jon Ferrara. “Our core values have guided a rapid stream of innovations, including the visualization of business intelligence and customer data, which empower teams to treat all contacts like valued individuals.”

Top Sales and Marketing Influencers Love Nimble’s New Today Page

“Nimble’s data visualization dashboard gives me a powerful, holistic overview of my sales signals and pipeline activities,” said Wes Schaeffer, CEO of The Sales Whisperer. “By accessing Nimble’s incredibly rich, auto-generated profiles within the deals pipeline, sales funnel, activities lists, and calendar, I can connect authentically with each individual customer and prospect, thereby impacting the success of my business.”

“With Nimble’s Today Page, I have a clear understanding of the lead generation and sales tasks I need to prioritize in order to close more deals,” said Shane Barker, Digital Strategist, Brand & Influencer Consultant. “Single-click access to contacts’ enriched profiles helps me communicate personally and more effectively with all my customers and prospective buyers.”

“I used to think I was always on top of EVERYTHING for my business – but with Nimble I actually am!” said Marcy Massura, President of MM+CO and Convince & Convert analyst. “Nimble’s new customizable dashboard unifies all the important information about my business, including my calendar appointments, follow-ups, social signals, and pipeline signals. Immediately after logging in, I know the most critical actions I need to take.”

