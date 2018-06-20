WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 20, 2018–

Ordway, a billing and revenue automation platform for growing companies, today announced that Lerer Hippeau, Founder Collective, Middleland Capital, and Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund are investing $2.5 million in the company to scale its operations. Led by Sameer Gulati, a SaaS veteran at the epicenter of billing and ERP systems’ evolution for the past 18 years, Ordway is transforming how organizations can more efficiently handle billing for their most complex customers.

Ordway enables organizations to implement a billing and revenue automation platform without costly implementation or complex customization. It provides an organization the flexibility to design a system that serves the full range of its customers from the most basic subscription transaction to overwhelmingly elaborate billing cycles.

Washington, DC-based CEO Sameer Gulati’s vision is to build a powerful billing and finance platform that simplifies customer relationships for growing companies. Gulati is a proven product leader in this space who designed and successfully brought to market successful enterprise solutions at private and public companies including: Intacct, Workday, Zuora, and Spree Commerce (acquired by First Data).

“Ordway is leading a movement to simplify increasingly complex billing and finance operations for growing companies,” said Sameer Gulati, CEO of Ordway. “We’re filling a massive gap in the market where companies quickly outgrow point solutions, but don’t want the overhead associated with larger vendors in the billing management space. Today’s investment validates our powerful billing and revenue automation platform that simplifies customer relationships for growing companies. It will also allow us to execute on our vision and scale more rapidly.”

“Ordway is bringing enterprise-grade billing technology to the SMB market for the first time,” says Graham Brown, Partner at Lerer Hippeau. “Ordway’s software automates billing and collections for rapidly-growing companies so they can devote time and resources to other parts of their operation.”

Since its founding, the Ordway platform has grown to serve a diverse range of organizations in the real estate, tourism, restaurant, and healthcare industries including companies like ListReports, Aspire, Spotluck, and Klara.

“Ordway gives us more freedom to focus growing our core real estate marketing business,” said Ajay Shah, CEO of Los Angeles based ListReports. “What previously took hundreds of hours each month across our entire operations and development teams is now running seamlessly in the background. Our people now can concentrate on serving our customers.”

About Ordway

Ordway is redefining how growing businesses approach billing and finance operations via its billing and revenue automation platform. Built by a team that helped design much of world’s cloud-based financial billing and ERP systems, Ordway modernizes the end-to-end billing process and eliminates the need for error-prone spreadsheets, manual accuracy checks during the monthly close process to ensure compliance to GAAP & IFRS, and time-consuming invoicing. Designed with the flexibility that today’s customers demand, and optimized to guide organizations during their growth phase, Ordway smartly manages a business’ most complex customers. Explore the platform at www.ordwaylabs.com.

