Silexica, announced today that it has raised $18 million in venture capital that it will use to further develop its suite of software tools for self-driving vehicles.

Based in Cologne, Germany, the company offers a software product called SLX, which helps companies manage the process of creating the complex software needed for sophisticated use cases like autonomous cars. The company was founded in 2014, and has now raised a total of $28 million.

“We created SLX to support software professionals facing the biggest challenge in the industry – programming heterogeneous supercomputers,” said Silexica CEO Maximilian Odendahl in a statement. “SLX is truly adding value to customers in delivering performance improvements and system insights on some of the most advanced computers being created.”

In addition to Odendahl, the company was co-founded by Johannes Emigholz, and Weihua Sheng. The group saw that traditional software testing tools were no longer able to keep up with the growing intricacy of high-level programs like the kind that run AVs or other embedded computing systems.

The company says it will use the money to continue developing SLX, as well as create a platform that will allow industrial users to run complex simulations to understand how software will behave before it is deployed. The idea is to help make it more efficient to create software for AVs and other uses.

The round was led by EQT Ventures Fund, but also included previous investors Merus Capital, Paua Ventures, Seed Fonds Aachen and DSA Invest. The company also has offices in the U.S. and Japan.