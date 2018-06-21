World Economic Forum on Thursday announced its selection of the world’s 61 most promising Technology Pioneers 2018, the most diverse class of such pioneers ever.

Companies were selected for their potential to “transform society and industry” and “shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” Fulvia Montresor of the World Economic Forum said.

Bestmile, which has developed a mobility services platform that enables transportation service providers to design, deploy, and optimize autonomous fleets, was selected for its contributions to the field of shared mobility services.

Bestmile, the leading mobility services platform that enables transportation service providers to manage, operate and optimize autonomous and human-driven vehicle fleets, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers.” Bestmile was founded with the mission to make transportation safe, efficient, and affordable for all, and has developed a first-of-its kind platform that enables mobility service providers to easily add new services to existing operations.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers community are early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

This year’s cohort is the most diverse ever, both geographically and in terms of gender. 25% are female-led, and a majority (54%) come from regions outside the United States and Silicon Valley, with each continent represented, barring Antarctica. There is also a wide variety in the technologies the pioneers focus on: the focus technologies include artificial intelligence, big data and internet of things (IoT), biotechnology, blockchain, autonomous vehicles, cyber security, vertical farming and other agricultural advances, decentralised microgrids and robotics. The full list of technology pioneers can be found at http://wef.ch/techpioneers18.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO and Co-founder Raphael Gindrat will be participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions. This meeting, also dubbed “Summer Davos,” will be held in Tianjin, China, September 18-20. Many Pioneers will also attend the Annual Meeting in Davos, in January 2019, and continue to contribute to Forum initiatives in the course of the next two years.

“We welcome Bestmile in this diverse group of Technology Pioneers,” says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. “Bestmile and its fellow pioneers are front and centre in shaping the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution and we believe they will be transforming society and industry in a positive way in the years to come.”

“For shared, emission-free mobility services to deliver on their promise to improve traffic, air quality and overall quality of life in the world’s cities, vehicles of any brand and type will need to be able to work together as optimized fleets that move more people with fewer vehicles,” said Gindrat. “Bestmile’s technology enables intelligent fleet management, and we are excited about working with the WEF Technology Pioneers program to contribute to a more sustainable future for all.”

In addition to being selected for the Technology Pioneers program, Bestmile is also a member of the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. “Mobility is one of the industries that will be greatly impacted by advancements in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” said Murat Sönmez, Head of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. “We are pleased Bestmile has joined the Centre to work with us to drive meaningful impact and help us tackle the next big challenges in a human-centered way.”

The Technology Pioneers were selected by a selection committee of more than 60 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

About Bestmile:

Bestmile empowers mobility providers to deploy, manage and optimize autonomous and human-driven vehicle fleets, supporting fixed-route and on-demand services, regardless of the vehicle brand or type. Bestmile’s mobility platform allows operators to support multi-modal, multi-service offerings in a safe and efficient manner by integrating autonomous vehicles in the existing transportation ecosystem. Bestmile’s autonomous mobility service platform is being used daily in shared electric autonomous vehicles in pedestrian areas and public roads. Incorporated in 2014, Bestmile has global offices in San Francisco (USA) and Lausanne (Switzerland). For more information, visit bestmile.com.

About World Economic Forum:

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

