IntSights Cyber Intelligence has raised $17 million to tackle the growing cyber risks for enterprises.

The New York-based company provides enterprise cyber-risk analytics, threat intelligence, and mitigation solutions that amount to proactive defense for corporate customers.

Led by Tola Capital, the funding round will fuel IntSights ability to deliver data-mining algorithms that provide threat reconnaissance of enterprise customers’ presence on the deep and dark web.

Additionally, the funds will help the company expand into new global markets in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and South America.

Tola joins existing investors Glilot Capital Partners, Blackstone, Blumberg Capital, Wipro, and ClearSky Security, and the fresh funds bring IntSights’ total raised to $40 million.

Image Credit: IntSights

“The time is now to deliver cyber-risk and threat intelligence solutions that help customers identify and remediate external threats targeting their organization, their customers, and their partners,” said IntSights CEO Guy Nizan, in a statement. “Cyberattacks are driven by humans who leave footprints and breadcrumbs as they plan their attack.”

Nizan cofounded the company in 2015 with Alon Arvatz, chief product officer, and Gal Ben-David, chief technology officer. The company has customers across financial services, automotive, telecom, apparel, and gaming industries.

“Traditional threat intelligence solutions have failed to deliver the advantage promised to enterprise customers and their security teams,” said Sheila Gulati, managing director of Tola Capital, in a statement. “Today, [security executives] want to understand what risks are coming and take a proactive stance, as well as determine what sensitive assets are already exposed.”

The company has 125 employees.