Amazon’s subscription service for kid-friendly videos and books, FreeTime Unlimited, is now available on the iOS App Store. The app is a free download, but depends upon a monthly subscription to work.

FreeTime Unlimited has been available for nearly six years, and currently offers access to over 10,000 TV shows, movies, and books aimed at children between the ages of 3 and 12. Depending on the subscription you choose, either one or up to four users can access the content library at once, including everything from Lego, Sesame Street, and National Geographic Kids videos to popular Paddington and Disney books.

How much you’ll pay for the subscription depends on whether you buy it from Amazon’s website or the iOS app. The app offers only the option of a $10 monthly subscription. But Amazon’s website offers Prime members an $83 annual family plan — under $7 per month — as well as a single-child option for only $3 per month. These lower-priced alternatives aren’t offered in the app.

FreeTime Unlimited was previously available on Amazon and Android devices. Now, regardless of where you buy your subscription, the monthly or annual plan covers everything from Fire and Android tablets to Echo devices, iPads, iPhones, and iPod touches. If you’re interested in giving the service a shot, the iOS app offers the first month free as a trial period, starting recurring monthly charges after the trial month ends.