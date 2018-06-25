Google is introducing a neat new feature to Google Earth, one that lets users measure exact distances between two or more points.

The “measure tool” is arriving in Google Earth on Chrome from today, followed by Android later this week and iOS at an as-yet-unannounced future date.

In a nutshell, it lets you measure the distance between point A and B, or the area or perimeter between multiple points.

While this is a potentially useful feature for anyone looking to figure out the size of a park near a house they’re considering buying, for example, teachers could also challenge students to use it to determine which state or desert is biggest out of a multiple-choice selection.

This rollout comes four years after Google introduced a similar distance measurement feature within Maps.