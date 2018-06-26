World’s Smallest LED Drivers Deliver Processor-Controlled, Programmable Dimming to Optimize Dimmer Compatibility and Deliver Desired Lighting Project Ambiance.

ERP Power LLC (ERP), a leading provider of small, smart and connected LED drivers for the lighting industry, today announced the world’s smallest programmable drivers with innovative and disruptive Computer Controlled Dimming™ technology. ERP Power’s introduction of Computer Controlled Dimming is empowering architects and lighting designers to create the most interactive LED lighting experiences with the precision ambiance and scene control of an incandescent or halogen environment for high-end residential, retail, museum and hospitality applications. The next generation PHB Series will be available for sampling in Q4 2018 and from ERP Power distributors in volume quantities in Q1 2019 for immediate shipment from Arrow, DigiKey, Future, Mouser and WPG in the Americas region.

“ERP Power has flipped the control model. Rather than the dimmer controlling the driver, the driver is controlling the dimmer,” said Michael Archer, CTO of ERP Power. “Every lighting fixture designer who has tested our Computer Controlled Dimming tells us it delivers the best LED dimming performance they have ever seen.”

The patent-pending Computer Controlled Dimming technology means ERP Power PHB Series TRIAC dimmer compatibility scores improve from 90% to 98+%, dramatically reducing any flicker, shimmer, and ripple issues. Typical LED drivers deliver relatively constrained dimming performance at 20/40/60/80/100% output. The new PHB Series delivers programmable 1% TRIAC dimming granularity with startup and sustained operation at 1% to ensure architects and lighting designers have precise scene control. Linear and logarithmic dimming profiles are fully programmable.

The patent-pending power electronics design includes 30W/40W/50W models in an aluminum housing to improve thermal performance while offering side lead, bottom lead or European terminal block configurations. The PHB Series drivers help LED lighting fixture manufacturers meet the technical requirements of ENERGY STAR®, California Title 24 and the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) specifications. The UL Class P next generation PHB Series driver is one-fifth smaller than similar capacity drivers in the industry; programmable for flexible deployment in a broad range of constant current applications; connected with wired and wireless controls; and high efficiency to reduce electricity consumption. As with previous generations of ERP Power LED drivers, the PHB Series delivers Tri-Mode Dimming™ compatibility with 0-10V, TRIAC and ELV dimmers. A unique 0-10V dimming profile programming feature offers 5 pre-programmed choices or a custom 0-10V dimming profile to be created. The new ERP drivers are designed in California and built to last with a 5-year limited warranty.

Programmable Output

Customers can deploy a single driver across multiple lighting fixtures if the power output is programmable. This lowers inventory costs and provides LED supplier flexibility in the customer’s supply chain while enabling adjustment of current and lumen output for specific lighting project installation requirements. The ERP next generation driver output is high efficiency and fully programmable in a wide range of output currents while maintaining efficiency of 90% from 50-100% of load with power factor greater than 0.9 and THD less than 20%.

About ERP Power

Established in 2004, ERP designs and manufactures small, smart and connected LED driver power electronics for architectural, commercial and industrial lighting applications. Powerful ERP products deliver an industry-leading combination of compact size, extensive dimmer compatibility, wireless controls, programmable output, and high efficiency at competitive cost. Headquartered in Moorpark, CA, ERP owns and operates its own ISO 9001 certified manufacturing facility to ensure quality of design, sourcing, production and testing. Learn more online at www.erp-power.com or by emailing SaveEnergy@erp-power.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s capabilities in operational transformation and strategic repositioning. This skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help underperforming businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

